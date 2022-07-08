Euro 2022 is well underway with hosts England getting off to a winning start by beating Austria 1-0 on Wednesday.

Delayed from 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic and the re-scheduled Men’s Euro 2020 tournament, the 13th edition of the UEFA Women’s European Championship will see the continent’s 16 best international sides battle it out to become the champions throughout July.

The Netherlands are the defending champions, although England, Norway, France, Sweden, Germany and Spain are also set to be serious contenders in a wide-open tournament.

How to live stream and watch Euro 2022 on TV in the UK

The BBC are rights holders in the UK with coverage on BBC 1, BBC 2 and BBC iPlayer.

Euro 2022 Schedule and fixtures

From July 8, there will be two games per day during the group stage . The first match of each day will take place at 17:00 UK time with the second game at 20:00.

Wednesday July 6

Group A: England 1-0 Austria (20:00, Old Trafford)

Thursday July 7

Group A: Norway 4-1 Northern Ireland (20:00, Southampton)

Friday July 8

Group B: Spain vs Finland (17:00, Milton Keynes)

Group B: Germany vs Denmark (20:00, Brentford)

Saturday July 9

Group C: Portugal vs Switzerland (17:00, Leigh)

Group C: Netherlands vs Sweden (20:00, Sheffield)

Sunday July 10

Group D: Belgium vs Iceland (17:00, Manchester)

Group D: France vs Italy (20:00, Rotherham)

Monday July 11

Group A: Austria vs Northern Ireland (17:00, Southampton)

Group A: England vs Norway (20:00, Brighton & Hove)

Tuesday July 12

Group B: Denmark vs Finland (17:00, Milton Keynes)

Group B: Germany vs Spain (20:00, Brentford)

Wednesday July 13

Group C: Sweden vs Switzerland (17:00 Sheffield)

Group C: Netherlands v Portugal (20:00, Leigh)

Thursday July 14

Group D: Italy vs Iceland (17:00, Manchester)

Group D: France vs Belgium (20:00, Rotherham)

Friday July 15

Group A: Northern Ireland vs England (20:00, Southampton)

Group A: Austria vs Norway (20:00, Brighton & Hove)

Saturday July 16

Group B: Finland vs Germany (20:00, Milton Keynes)

Group B: Denmark vs Spain (20:00, Brentford)

Sunday July 17

Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands (17:00, Sheffield)

Group C: Sweden vs Portugal (17:00, Leigh)

Monday, July 18

Group D: Iceland vs France (20:00, Rotherham)

Group D: Italy vs Belgium (20:00, Manchester)

Knockout phase

Wednesday, July 20

Quarter-final 1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B (20:00, Brighton & Hove)

Thursday, July 21

Quarter-final 2: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A (20:00, Brentford)

Friday, July 22

Quarter-final 3: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D (20:00, Leigh)

Saturday, July 23

Quarter-final 4: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C (20:00, Rotherham)

Tuesday, July 26

Semi-final 1: Winner Quarter-final 3 vs Winner Quarter-final 1 (20:00, Sheffield)

Wednesday, July 27

Semi-final 2: Winner Quarter-final 4 vs Winner Quarter-final 2 (20:00, Milton Keynes)

Sunday, July 31

Final: Winner Semi-final 1 vs Winner Semi-final 2 (17:00 Wembley)

How are England performing?

England got off to a winning start by beating Austria 1-0 in the opening game of Euro 2022 . In front of a record Women’s European Championship crowd of 68,871, Beth Mead scored the decisive goal to send the hosts onto, what they hope, will be a winning streak that stretches to the final.

The Lionesses were far from their best, but manager Sarina Wiegman was happy with the victory and described the atmosphere as “incredible”.

Wiegman’s side will face a stern test against Norway on July 11, before completing their group matches by facing Northern Ireland on July 15.

Should they top their group and go all the way to the final, England will play their quarter-final on July 20, their semi-final on July 26 and the final on July 31.

What happened to Alexia Putellas?

The Ballon d’Or winner was set to be one of the stars of Euro 2022, having inspired Barcelona to the Champions League win last year and an unbeaten league campaign last season.

