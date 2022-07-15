England are already through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2022, but they will want to maintain their winning streak with victory over Northern Ireland going into the knockout phase.

Northern Ireland, who have been eliminated from the tournament after two losses, have never beaten England in the sides’ 10 meetings, scoring just two goals and conceding 54 to the Lionesses.

The last match between the teams took place earlier this year in April as England beat Northern Ireland 5-0 in Belfast in a women’s 2023 World Cup qualifier.

With England already securing a place in the Last 8, manager Sarina Wiegman may choose to rotate most of the starting 11 that thrashed Norway 8-0.

"You could really tell that the players enjoyed it, the ones on the pitch and the ones that came on," Wiegman told Sky Sports on Monday. "We saw after the game that the whole team enjoyed it. It was very nice and we will stay grounded."

"I'm really happy with the performance of the whole team and happy to go into the next round. We hope they [the fans] enjoyed and hope to make the nation proud. We've had two games now, we are trying to play our best game and today we did."

How can I watch Euro 2022 England v Northern Ireland on TV and livestream?

The BBC are the rights holders in the UK for Euro 2022 with coverage on BBC 1, BBC 2 and BBC iPlayer. England v Northern Ireland will take place on Friday on BBC 1 from 19:30 UK time at St Mary’s Stadium.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Beth Mead of England celebrates after scoring her sides 5th goal during the UEFA Women's Euro England 2022 group A match between England and Norway at Brighton & Hove Community Stadium on July 11, 2022 in Brighton, England.

When is Euro 2022 England v Northern Ireland

The match is on Friday July 15 with kick off at 20:00 UK time in Southampton. At the same time, the other Group A match between Austria and Norway will take place in Brighton, with both teams knowing that victory will ensure a place in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals.

Northern Ireland’s predicted starting line-up against England

Kenny Shiels is likely to pick her best possible starting 11, knowing Northern Ireland have 90 minutes of football left in Euro 2022.

Star striker Simone Magill will be watching from the stands after picking up a serious injury against Norway, whilst 37-year-old Julie Nelson may play for the last time at 37 years old.

England’s predicted starting line-up against Northern Ireland

With England hoping to reach the final on July 31 at Wembley Stadium, Wiegman is likely to rotate most of the starting 11.

Top scorer Beth Mead, Ellen White, Fran Kirby and Millie Bright are likely to be rested, whilst Rachel Daly picked up a knock on Monday, so Alex Greenwood is set to replace her at left-back.

Alessia Russo, Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly have been used as substitutes up front in the opening two games, so may start their for the first time in the tournament.

