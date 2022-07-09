Despite a top-match billing between the reigning champions Netherlands and Olympic silver medallists Sweden, Saturday’s second Group C fixture ended in an underwhelming 1-1 draw, which saw neither side reach their full potential.

The match got off to a slow start as both sides tried to get the measure of one another, but an incident involving the Dutch keeper Sari van Veenendaal proved catastrophic after she was forced to leave the pitch through injury in the 22nd minute.

Sweden used the Dutch nerves to their advantage and Jonna Andersson found the net at close range in the 35th minute, in a half that otherwise lacked urgency from both sides. Disaster struck again for the Dutch shortly afterwards, when they were forced to substitute Aniek Nouwens, who hobbled off the pitch before the halftime whistle.

Netherlands appeared re-energised by the halftime break and emerged with more of a sense of menace, with Jill Roord scoring in the 52nd minute, but despite a spell of end-to-end football, neither side seemed to hit their stride.

More to follow...

