Portugal made a sensational comeback from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Switzerland in their opening Euro 2020 match.

Nils Nielsen’s side got off to an incredible start putting themselves two goals ahead in the opening five minutes.

Coumba Sow scored an amazing long range strike as the ball rolled back to her on the edge of the box and then Rahel Kiwic headed home just moments later at the back post from a free-kick.

The Swiss went into the break two up and Portugal sensationally found a way back into the game. Diana Gomes tapped in for a corner before Jessica Silva levelled things just eight minutes later directing a great cross beyond Gaelle Thalmann.

Both sides named this match a must win game but they will have to share the points.

More to follow...

