England made sure of a place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 with a record-breaking 8-0 victory over Norway in Brighton.

Georgia Stanway opened the scoring with a penalty as England produced a stunning first half performance to take a 6-0 lead. Lauren Hemp added a second before Ellen White and Norway’s chief tormentor Beth Mead both scored twice in a scintillating display.

Norway went to five at the back in the second half but conceded two more as substitute Alessia Russo headed home and Mead completed her hat-trick.

England have won Group A and now face Northern Ireland on Friday night, while Norway face a huge match with Austria for a place in the last eight.

