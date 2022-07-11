England made sure of a place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 with a record-breaking 8-0 victory over Norway in Brighton.
Georgia Stanway opened the scoring with a penalty as England produced a stunning first half performance to take a 6-0 lead. Lauren Hemp added a second before Ellen White and Norway’s chief tormentor Beth Mead both scored twice in a scintillating display.
Norway went to five at the back in the second half but conceded two more as substitute Alessia Russo headed home and Mead completed her hat-trick.
England have won Group A and now face Northern Ireland on Friday night, while Norway face a huge match with Austria for a place in the last eight.
