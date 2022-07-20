Sarina Wiegman will be to lead England in tonight's Euro 2022 quarter-final with Spain in Brighton, after recovering from Covid.

The head coach has tested negative for the virus, having missed the final group stage win over Northern Ireland.

In Wiegman's absence, her assistant Arjan Veurink oversaw a 5-0 thrashing of their UK rivals in Southampton - but in yesterday's press conference she said she was hopeful of returning.

"It's not the worst nightmare, just a situation we have to deal with," she said.

"I'm around and still doing my job. I'm just doing things virtually or outside from a big distance with the mask.

"I've been involved in all of the training, I just make sure I don't get close to people. But you can always observe real closely and sometimes give a message."

It's reported Weigman linked up with her squad at the team hotel, ahead of heading to the Amex Stadium together.

