England produced a thrilling second-half performance at Bramall Lane to secure a 4-0 win over Sweden and reach the final of Euro 2022.
Sweden settled more quickly out of the two teams, with Stina Blackstenius hitting the crossbar early on. England gradually grew into the half though and took the lead with a classy finish from Beth Mead.
Lucy Bronze powered in a header just after half-time to double England’s advantage before a sensational back-heeled goal from substitute Alessia Russo put the result beyond doubt. Fran Kirby completed the rout by lifting a fourth over Hedvig Lindahl.
England will now face either France or Germany in a sold-out Wembley Stadium in the final on Sunday.
