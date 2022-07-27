Germany will face England in the final of Euro 2022 after Alexandra Popp's double saw them edge France 2-1 at Stadium MK.

It was impossible to pick a favourite ahead of the match as both teams had looked unstoppable in their previous outings.

Ad

Germany had the edge in the early part of the contest, piling the pressure on France, with Pauline Peyraud-Magnin making some magnificent saves.

Euro 2022 'Some kind of euphoria' - Germany celebrates 'astonishing' Euro 2022 success - Inside Europe 25/07/2022 AT 14:59

Popp was able to finally put Germany ahead in the 40th minute with a beautifully executed strike in the box.

The advantage was to be short-lived as Kadidiatou Diani looked to have scored a screamer. She deserved full credit, though it went down as an own goal as Germany goalkeeper Merle Frohms had the final touch.

The second half was a more frantic affair with both sides enjoying periods of pressure. Both had chances, but it was Popp again, who found the net with a wonderfully executed header to score her sixth of the tournament, moving her level with England's Beth Mead as joint-top scorer.

The final takes place at Wembley on Sunday.

More to follow

Euro 2022 Perisset penalty in extra-time sends France to semi-finals 23/07/2022 AT 18:10