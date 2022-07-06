WEDNESDAY’S BIG STORIES

Time for Euro 2022

Utterly unpredictable, we would call Euro 2022, but some of the questions will now be replaced by answers with the Women’s European Championship starting today.

It all kicks off at Manchester United’s Theatre of Dreams, Old Trafford, the scene of hosts England’s opening group match against Austria.

England are one of six teams below 10-1 to win the tournament with the bookmakers – along with Spain, France, the Netherlands, Sweden and Germany – and will be looking to make home advantage count.

“This is something else,” Manchester United’s Ella Toone admits. “Obviously now we’re stepping out, full stadium, playing for England in our home Euros. I manifest scoring at Old Trafford and knee sliding. If I get an opportunity, it’s about doing everything I can.”

Expectation has grown with England dismantling the Netherlands 5-1 in a warm-up friendly two weeks ago, and so it is down to captain Leah Williamson and head coach Sarina Wiegman to channel that hype.

“We're ready for tomorrow. We're not robots and there's going to be nerves,” said Williamson. “We're aware of expectation from external sources but from within the camp it's all about the excitement of it and enjoying it. This is my job and if I wasn't ready for it and wasn't enjoying it why would I do it? That's my mentality."

Wiegman added: “We just do the same things we always do. Just focus on our style of play as a team and individuals and we keep doing that. We also know the tournament starts tomorrow and we've waited for that for such a long time. That is an exciting moment and it would be strange if we wouldn't be excited.”

Meanwhile, and it is a major meanwhile, pre-tournament favourites Spain have been rocked by the worst news to come out of an MRI scan in the women’s game this year – well, if you’re Spanish.

Ballon d’Or holder and Spain’s go-to player Alexia Putellas is out after rupturing her left ACL , and with Jenni Hermoso already out with injury, the Barcelona pair’s absences could be felt keenly.

Speedy recovery, Putellas. Best of luck, Spain.

An actual Man Utd signing

Immediate disclaimer: Have little to no idea about how good this Tyrell Malacia chap is.

THANKFULLY, we have an article just for that, right , we have an article just for that, right here . Yes, click there, on the here, no not that here, or that one, but the first one. Yes, the hyperlinked one. Phew. Anyway. Let’s have a read together.

Okay, okay, so an attacking full-back, sounds promising. Reliable in possession. That’s a plus. Although Eurosport Netherlands’ Kevin van Nunen does go on to say… “How good is he really? I think at the moment almost nobody can say for sure.”

Ah.

Nevertheless, scout Erik ten Hag is helping out head coach Erik ten Hag in their bid to get the revolution going. Trust the process, I think they say. Someone does, I’m sure of it.

Over to you, Galtier

The mission is clear. Win the Champions League and keep everyone happy. Hey. We didn’t say the mission was simple…

“As with any squad there will be a few breaches, it will happen,” Galtier admitted. “No player will be above the team.”

Well, we’ll see what owner Kylian Mbappe makes of that…

“My objective is that this sum of talents becomes a great team with great strength,” Galtier went on. “I am convinced that together we can have the best season possible. If players step out of this framework, they will be cast aside.”

And on the PSG chief himself, Galtier said: “I was happy that Kylian stayed at PSG. We know what he brings, we will have to not give him all the responsibility and the weight of the results.

"He is a PSG player, and all these great individuals with whom I am going to be working with are at the service of the collective.”

We give it 10 months… When are the Champions League quarter-finals?

IN OTHER NEWS

Inaki Williams – Ghana international

Some way to announce you will be representing Ghana, for after just the one cap with Spain back in 2016, 28-year-old Inaki Williams has decided it is time to switch allegiance…

IN THE CHANNELS

‘I felt like an idiot!’

Refreshing to see a player speak so naturally and comfortably, as can often be the way on these podcasts away from the glaring lights and repetitive questions during gameweeks.

Here is Tottenham’s Dejan Kulusevski hilariously explaining how he thought he messed up Son Heung-min’s Golden Boot chances in the last Premier League match of the season against Norwich.

If you want to watch that moment below, it’s 5:11 into Tottenham’s highlights…

RETRO CORNER

This is pat-on-the-back stuff (though I didn’t write it, in fairness) but here is a fab journey back to 2005 when England last hosted the Euros. Click on the here. No not that here. Oh, not this again…

COMING UP

Football! Euro 2022! England v Austria! Follow our blog tonight! Or else! Or else what? Or else nothing, because that would be aggressive otherwise! Have a good day!

