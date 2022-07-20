Vivianne Miedema has returned to training ahead of the Netherlands' Euro 2022 quarter-final against France.

The Arsenal forward missed her side's wins against Portugal and Switzerland after contracting Covid-19

Ad

The 26-year-old appears in-line to bolster the Dutch forward line for their last-eight tie in Rotherham on Saturday having been cleared to return to training.

Women's Champions League WCL: Magisterial Barcelona crush Arsenal in opener 05/10/2021 AT 21:10

Miedema has never scored against the French in her senior international career.

"This is terrible news for Lieke and for us," Netherlands manager Mark Parsons said.

"She has fully committed herself to the team during this tournament. It is very unfortunate that her European Championship has to end like this."

Netherlands finished second in Group C behind Sweden, who topped the group on goal difference after the two sides shared a 1-1 draw in their opening encounter.

Sweden take on Belgium in their quarter-final but have now suffered their own Covid blow, with Hanna Glas and Emma Kullberg in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Three more players - Jonna Andersson, Jennifer Falk and Hanna Bennison - were also absent from training with "various mild cold symptoms", according to the Swedish national team.

Bayern Munich defender Glas has started every game for Sweden so far at the tournament but would appear unlikely to feature in Friday night's clash at Leigh Sports Village.

Caroline Seger also missed training with an injury.

Tokyo 2020 'Bergkamp-esque' - Miedema spin and goal for Netherlands in Tokyo evokes Bergkamp comparisons 25/07/2021 AT 06:11