Bloomsbury Football is set to offer free places to all girls on their summer camps.

On Sunday, the Lionesses made history by winning the Euro 2022 final against Germany - a hugely significant win not just for the team but for women’s football in general.

The FA has committed to ensuring that this summer of football has a long-lasting impact on the girls’ and women’s game. The award-winning grassroots football charity, Bloomsbury Football, will turn this moment into a legacy by offering free places to all girls on their summer camps.

Bloomsbury Football was launched in 2018, and now works with over 5,000 young people in London per week. Its mission is based on the belief in the life-changing power of football. Their high-quality football sessions with qualified coaches are accessible to all, regardless of ability to pay or play, and are proven to boost mental and physical health, build stronger communities and teach life skills.

“Bloomsbury exists to change the game for young people in London, removing traditional barriers to participation,” Charlie Hyman, founder and CEO of Bloomsbury Football said.

“This is such an exciting time for the women’s game, and I am so proud that we are leading the way in turning this historic moment into a legacy. Having all girls play for free this summer means that we are getting more girls involved and showing them that their place is on the pitch.”

Bloomsbury Football are committed to getting more girls on the pitch, and have mixed football sessions along with girls’ teams on both their Foundation (open access) and Academy (elite players) programmes.

Alongside this comprehensive football offering, Bloomsbury Football have partnered with sustainable period care company, Freda, to offer free period care products to all players who need them, and are running period workshops for players, coaches and parents with three-time Olympic swimmer Hannah Miley.

This year and beyond, Bloomsbury Football will track the progress of the girls on their teams and be there for all the girls taking their first steps onto the pitch.

