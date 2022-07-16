Germany made it a perfect three wins from three in Group B of Euro 2022 with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Finland.

The eight-time champions of this tournament dominated the first half, with Alex Popp twice going close before Sophia Kleinherne headed Germany in front from close range.

In the second half their relentless pressure eventually paid off, with Alex Popp and Nicole Anyomi adding a goal each.

Germany had already qualified from the group before tonight and will now face Austria in the quarter-finals in Brentford on Thursday.

