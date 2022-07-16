Finland - Germany

Euro / Matchday 3
Stadium MK / 16.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/finland-1/teamcenter.shtml
Finland
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/germany-3/teamcenter.shtml
Germany
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

Finland

Germany

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
GermanyGER
22006
2
SpainESP
21013
3
DenmarkDEN
21013
4
FinlandFIN
20020
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Euro 2022

Wiegman tests positive for Covid ahead of England's Euro 2022 Northern Ireland clash

6 hours ago

Euro 2022

France book quarter-final spot with Belgium win

a day ago

Related matches

Denmark
-
-
Spain
16/07
Germany
2
0
Spain
Denmark
1
0
Finland
Germany
4
0
Denmark

Follow the Euro 2022 live Football match between Finland and Germany with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 16 July 2022.

Catch the latest Finland and Germany news and find up to date Euro 2022 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.