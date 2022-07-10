France - Italy

Euro / Matchday 1
AESSEAL New York Stadium / 10.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/france-3/teamcenter.shtml
France
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/italy/teamcenter.shtml
Italy
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

France

Italy

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FranceFRA
00000
1
ItalyITA
00000
1
BelgiumBEL
00000
1
IcelandISL
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Euro 2022

Portugal battle back from two goals down to draw thriller with Swiss

an hour ago

Euro 2022

Germany open campaign in style with comfortable win over Denmark

a day ago

Related matches

Belgium
-
-
Iceland
10/07
Italy
-
-
Iceland
14/07
France
-
-
Belgium
14/07
Iceland
-
-
France
18/07

Follow the Euro 2022 live Football match between France and Italy with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 10 July 2022.

Catch the latest France and Italy news and find up to date Euro 2022 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.