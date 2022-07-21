Germany - Austria

Euro / Matchday 1
Brentford Community Stadium / 21.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/germany-3/teamcenter.shtml
Germany
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/austria-w/teamcenter.shtml
Austria
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

Germany

Austria

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Euro 2022

Miedema returns to Netherlands training after Covid; Sweden's Glas and Kullberg test positive

7 hours ago

Euro 2022

How to watch England vs Spain live on TV and live stream, start time

9 hours ago

Related matches

England
0
0
Spain
32'
Sweden
-
-
Belgium
22/07

Follow the Euro 2022 live Football match between Germany and Austria with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 21 July 2022.

Catch the latest Germany and Austria news and find up to date Euro 2022 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.