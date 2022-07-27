Alessia Russo said she "didn't know" how her impudent backheel goal in England's 4-0 hammering of Sweden found the back of the net.

It was the game's third goal - and the one that everyone was talking about afterwards - as the rampant Lionesses sealed their place in the final of Euro 2022 in front of a delirious Bramall Lane crowd.

They will now face either Germany or France in Sunday's final at Wembley.

Russo said: "I could have made it a lot easier for myself if I’d just scored the first one [her initial point-blank shot was saved].

"It fell nicely, I don’t really remember too much about it, I just thought it was the quickest route to get it in the back of the net without having to turn.

"I was fortunate enough it went in.

"I didn’t really see it go in, so I don’t know how it went in but I just celebrated and I enjoyed the moment."

At the final whistle Russo and her team-mates indulged in their now customary celebrations with their adoring public, but now it's all eyes on Sunday's showpiece where the Lionesses will be bidding to win their first-ever major piece of silverware.

"I can't wait," the 23-year-old Russo said.

"What a feeling - it's what it's all about.

"It's what we've worked so hard for and now it's time to go out there and put on a performance."

