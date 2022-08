Football

'It's coming home!' - England players storm Sarina Wiegman press conference chanting after Euro 2022 triumph

England's jubilant players gate-crashed boss Sarina Wiegman's post-match press conference singing 'It's Coming Home' as they celebrated their dramatic 2-1 extra-time win over Germany in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley.

00:01:33, an hour ago