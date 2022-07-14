Italy - Iceland

Euro / Matchday 2
Academy Stadium / 14.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/italy/teamcenter.shtml
Italy
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/iceland-1/teamcenter.shtml
Iceland
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

Italy

Iceland

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FranceFRA
11003
2
BelgiumBEL
10101
2
IcelandISL
10101
4
ItalyITA
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Euro 2022

Germany beat Spain to seal top spot as Popp’s European fairytale continues

4 hours ago

Euro 2022

Harder hands Denmark vital Euro 2022 victory over Finland

a day ago

Related matches

France
-
-
Belgium
14/07
Iceland
-
-
France
18/07
Italy
-
-
Belgium
18/07
France
5
1
Italy

Follow the Euro 2022 live Football match between Italy and Iceland with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 14 July 2022.

Catch the latest Italy and Iceland news and find up to date Euro 2022 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.