Austria vs Norway Euro 2022 Group A live updates - shock on the cards as Austria take the lead
Euro / Matchday 3
Amex Stadium / 15.07.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
56'
IT'S A STRUGGLE
Norway's star players - Hansen and Reiten - are struggling to impose themselves on the game. They are pushing higher now, but they've yet to test the Austria goalkeeper.
55'
AUSTRIA IN CONTROL
Ten minutes into the second half and there has been no real improvement from Norway.
53'
BRIEF STOPPAGE
Wienroither needed treatment, but the Austrian full-back is quickly back to her feet.
51'
ANOTHER AUSTRIA SHOT
Hickelsberger-Fuller drives down the right with purpose, and she has support. But she looks to go it all alone, firing a shot from an angle which Pettersen can hold onto.
48'
DID YOU KNOW?
Billa's goal was the 300th in the Women's Euro group stage.
Image credit: Getty Images
2nd Half
46'
THE SECOND HALF BEGINS
Back underway at the Amex. Austria have never defeated Norway but they are now just 45 minutes from creating history.
End of 1st Half
HT
HALF-TIME - AUSTRIA 1-0 NORWAY
As it stands, Norway are going out of Euro 2022 and it will be Austria who will play Germany in the quarter-finals.
A big 45 minutes still to come.
45'+1
YELLOW CARD
Wenninger goes into the referee's notebook.
Yellow card
Carina Wenninger
Austria (W)
Yellow Cards1
Free Kicks1
45'
THREE MINUTES OF ADDED TIME
180 more seconds for Norway to endure at the end of the first half.
45'
AUSTRIA PILE ON PRESSURE
Billa uses her strength to hold onto the ball inside the Norway penalty area as Austria build another attack. Ultimately it comes to little but Norway could really do with the half-time whistle right about now.
43'
SAVE!
Austria's tails are really up now and they're winning all the second balls. Hickelsberger-Fuller rifles a shot low and hard at goal, but Pettersen is fully behind it.
40'
UPSET ON THE CARDS
Norway need to stand up and be counted if they're to turn this around. As it stands, they need two goals to qualify. Ladies and gents, we have an upset on the cards here.
37'
Goal
Nicole Billa
Austria (W)
Goals1
On target2
Wide1
Corners1
GOAL! AUSTRIA 1-0 NORWAY (NICOLE BILLA)
Norway have a mountain to climb now, this isn't going to plan at all!
Needing to win, they find themselves a goal down as Hanshaw's pinpoint cross is glanced into the far corner by Billa. A fine header! Just rewards for Austria's endeavour.
Image credit: Getty Images
35'
GOOD SAVE!
The offside flag stays down as Billa is released down the left. She hammers it hard and low from the angle and forces Pettersen into a decent save.
33'
MATCH RESUMES
Thankfully, Pettersen is back to her fit and will be fit to continue, it seems. The stoppage allowed players to get some water on board, it's still quite hot here.
32'
CONCERN FOR NORWAY
Norway goalkeeper Pettersen has gone to ground and needs treatment.
30'
HALF HOUR REACHED
We've reached the half-hour mark and Norway have yet to register a shot on target.
29'
WELL OVER
Austria win their fourth corner of the game. It's not fully dealt with, it falls to Hanshaw who rushes her shot, leans back and blazes well over the bar.
27'
TOUGH NUT TO CRACK
Defensively, though, Austria have been excellent. They have lost just two of their last 10 games and could prove a hard nut for Norway to crack. Remember, Norway need to win to advance.