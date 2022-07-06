England V Austria Live updates: Beth Mead puts the Lionesses ahead at Old Trafford
Euro / Matchday 1
Old Trafford / 06.07.2022
Live
37'
ENGLAND PRESS AHEAD
A sustained period of attack there by England who are frustrated by the Austrian defence, but some great passing by Bronze, and White, again, looking menacing.
32'
ENGLAND LOOKING MORE IN CONTROL
Ellen White is starting to look a lot livelier, which is what we want to see! After a bit of a nervy start, England are looking much more confident in possession now, and if anyone is going to score now, I'd put money on the Lionesses.
28'
THAT'S MORE LIKE IT!
25'
CLOSE FROM WHITE!
A great chance for Ellen White who gets her head to the ball just in front of the goal. It's rapid and it looks good, but it's wide.
18'
VAR CHECK!
Perhaps we spoke too soon - VAR checks the goal to make sure it did in fact cross the line. It did - PHEW. England are still 1-0 up.
16'
England (W)
GOAL! BETH MEAD PUTS THE LIONESSES AHEAD!
Beth Mead scores for England as she lifts the ball over the keeper and into the net. England go 1-0 up!
15'
AUSTRIA LOOK LIVELY
Austria continue to put England under pressure. There was a nice run there by Georgia Stanway who looked dangerous, but it's put to bed quickly.
10'
ENGLAND GIVING AWAY POSSESSION
England have been a bit liberal with possession, thus far. Perhaps it's the adrenaline, perhaps it's just easier going into the match as underdogs, but there hasn't been a clear out-performance by the Lionesses yet.
6'
CORNER FOR AUSTRIA
Austria aren't looking too bad at all in this opening five minutes. A bit of a scramble and some sloppy defence by the Lionesses sees Austria win a corner.
3'
FREE KICK FOR ENGLAND!
Lauren Hemp is dragged down and there's a free kick in a dangerous position for Austria. England whip the ball in but an easy save for Zinsberger.
1'
AND WE'RE OFF!
A touch of nerves perhaps? A false start precedes the whistle, but we're off and England take possession quickly.
19:59
KICK OFF MOMENTS AWAY!
Are you as excited as this fan is?
'Fantastic' - England fan picks out Lionessess players to watch at Euro 2022
19:58
LESS THAN FIVE MINUTES TO KICK OFF!
It's England's turn for the national anthem and the atmosphere at Old Trafford is electric.
19:55
ENGLAND TO CONTINUE PERFECT HIT RATE?
Tonight’s match is the eighth meeting between England and Austria, and the Lionesses have a 100% hit rate, winning all seven previous encounters with 22 goals.
19:50
AUSTRIA HOPE TO BUILD ON LAST EURO CAMPAIGN
To add to that, Austria didn’t lose a single match during their 2017 Euro campaign. They were, however, eliminated in the cruellest of ways, the penalty shoot-out, at the hands (feet?) of Denmark in the semi-finals.
19:45
DON’T RULE AUSTRIA OUT
England are certainly odds-on favourites to win this opening fixture against Austria, but dismiss Austria at your peril! In their last 10 matches, Austria have lost twice, drawn once, and won seven – though one of those losses was to England, in the World Cup qualifiers in November last year.
19:40
EXCITEMENT BUILDING FOR ENGLAND FANS
It’s hard not to get excited about this tournament, as an England fan – the Lionesses are one of the favourites to win, it’s a home tournament, and we’re going in on a fantastic run of 14 games unbeaten. But being an excited England fan is, as we all know, a dangerous game.
19:35
ENGLAND FANS PUT THEIR TRUST IN WIEGMAN
Meanwhile, we've been out and about chatting to fans to find out what they make of England's chances in the tournament.
Euro 2022: "In Serena We Trust" - Fans back new England boss to bring glory
19:30
LIONESSES FIELD A STRONG TEAM
And Sarina Wiegman is not messing around with this team. A strong starting XI and a pretty strong bench, too - it's exciting to go into the tournament with such depth to the squad.
19:25
TEAM NEWS – BETH MEAD AND FRAN KIRBY START FOR ENGLAND
Confirmed Teams – ENGLAND: Earps, Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly, Stanway, Walsh, Mead, Kirby, Hemp, White. Subs: Greenwood, Carter, Hampton, Stokes, Scott, Parris, Kelly, England, Toone, Roebuck, Wubben-Moy, Russo. /// AUSTRIA: Zinsberger, Wienroither, Wenniger, Schnaderbeck, Hanshaw, Puntigam, Dunst, Zadrazil, Feiersinger, Naschenweng, Billa.