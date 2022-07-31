Euro 2022 final - England v Germany: live updates as Lionesses look to finally end 56 years of pain
Euro / Final
Wembley / 31.07.2022
Live
38'
HUGE CHANCE FOR ENGLAND!
That was nearly the moment! It was certainly the Lionesses' best chance as Mead sprints to the by-line, looks up and picks out White in space. Her first-time shot rises agonisingly over the bar with the goalkeeper at full stretch!
36'
SOFT FOUL
Daly wins a cheap foul from Gwinn in midfield, drawing huge cheers from the England supporters inside Wembley.
34'
AUTHORITATIVE GOALKEEPING
Gwinn is searching for Schuller with a teasing cross but Earps is quickly off her line to relieve the pressure on England.
32'
A RARE LULL IN THE GAME
A rare lull in the game as the teams take a moment to collect their respective breath. It has been relentless so far.
28'
NO HANDBALL
England are half-heartedly appealing for a spot-kick at the opposite end after Stanway's shot was blocked. There wasn't a handball though.
27'
VAR CHECK
Wembley is silenced as VAR checks for a potential handball during that melee. And after a moment you can hear a collective sigh of relief as the referee signals for play to resume.
25'
OFF THE LINE!
Somehow England survive! A corner delivery from Magull causes absolute chaos, there's bodies everywhere, Williamson hacks it off the line before Earps smothers.
24'
YELLOW CARD
Two bookings in two minutes for England as White is cautioned for dissent.
23'
YELLOW CARD
Stanway is the first player to be booked as she commits a cynical foul on Dabritz.
21'
ENGLAND NEED A GOAL
England have already won four corners to Germany's one. When on top against a top-class opponent like Germany, you must take your chances when they come around. If the Lionesses aren't able to take advantage of their current dominance, it may well come back to haunt them.
19'
SAVE!
Mead delivers her corner deep, picking out the head of Bronze. Her effort is straight at Frohms, who make a comfortable save.
18'
TEASING CROSS
Hemp gets plenty of curl in her free-kick delivery but Germany deal with it, even if they are forced to concede a corner.
17'
FREE-KICK TO ENGLAND
Rauch sticks out a foot, tripping Mead and conceding a free-kick in a dangerous area.
14'
MORE GERMANY PRESSURE
Germany come again, winning a corner, as they begin to turn the screw. They have provided a threat from set-pieces all tournament but England deal with Rauch's delivery well. On the counter-attack, Hemp squeezes between two defenders with a lovely piece of skill but then runs into trouble.
12'
OVER
Dabritz is afforded too much space as she picks up the ball in dangerous territory but she can't keep her shot down.
10'
HUGE BLOCK
And just like that, Germany almost take the lead. Dabritz's shot is heading for the top corner until Bronze makes a vital intervention, heading the ball over the bar. It's all for nothing though as the offside flag then goes up.