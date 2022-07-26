England v Sweden live updates - latest Euro 2022 score in first semi-final
Euro / Semifinal
Bramall Lane / 26.07.2022
19:45
BETH
What a tournament it's been so far for Beth Mead, out on her own in the race for the Golden Boot largely assisted by that performance for the ages against Norway. Can you imagine how proud her family are? No need to:
19:44
WHO ARE YOU BACKING?
England, with the home advantage and imposing run of form, are favourites here. Sweden however have history on their side though, and just 12 months ago only lost the Olympic final on penalties.
19:40
ENGLAND VERSUS THE COST OF LIVING CRISIS
Let’s all calm down a little, shall we? This game is a beautiful distraction, the most of important of all the least important things, a serotonin hit for people with troubles elsewhere in their lives. That’s the only point Fran Kirby was making when she spoke at yesterday’s press conference; this team can bring a bit of joy to a country stumbling through a turbulent time. If a gaggle of misanthropes on Twitter can't get on board with that, football probably isn't for them.
19:39
CONFIDENCE: IT'S INFECTIOUS
19:36
THE LATE, LATE SHOW
Sweden left it late too; their quarter-final with Belgium was settled deep in injury time by Linda Sembrant.
19:33
PREVIOUSLY ON EURO 2022
It was some show of moxie by England to turn around their quarter-final last Wednesday. Despite trailing to a Spanish team that had outplayed them for chunks of the match, Ella Toone snaffled a later equaliser to send the game into extra time before Georgia Stanway cracked in a stunning goal to win it.
19:30
AND SPEAKING OF THOSE FANS
19:26
HEADS UP
Sweden aren't ranked second in the world for nothing. Their record against England reads won 15, drawn 8, lost 3. England have only triumphed over them once in seven attempts in the Euros. Will home advantage help England turn the tide of history?
19:22
TEAM DEBATE
England keep winning, so there's no real reason for Wiegman to change the team. The impact of some players coming off the bench though is really catching the eye of some England fans.
19:17
CHANGES
It’s as you were for England, who retain the starting eleven from the quarter-final with Spain despite the clamour for Sarina Wiegman to include the in-form Alessia Russo.
For Sweden Hanna Glas has recovered from Covid and replaces Amanda Nilden at left back. On the right of the attack Sofia Jakobsson takes the place of Johanna Ryttinh Kaneryd.
19:12
BLAGULT
Sweden line up thus:
19:08
THE SWEDISH TAKE
19:05
LIONESSES
Here's your England team for the evening:
19:02
HIGH ON CONFIDENCE
19:00
SHOULDN’T YOU BE IN FRONT OF A TELLY?
It’s big, this. Oh my, is it big. In Sheffield tonight we’ve got the first semi-final of Euro 2022, as hosts England taken on Sweden for a trip to the big show at Wembley Stadium on Sunday evening.
England will be favourites tonight and are seeking to scratch a major itch. To date the women’s team have yet to land a major title and have been runners up twice in this competition. A star being applied to the shirt come 1 August would mean not just victory, but history.
As for Sweden they won the inaugural European Championship way back in 1984, beating England in the final no less, but tournament football has been an Orwellian nightmare of near misses for them since then. In the years that have followed they’ve been runners-up three times at the Euros, as well as twice runners-up in the World Cup and twice silver medallists in the Olympics. In all three of those competitions combined, they’ve fallen at the semi-final stage eight times.
There could be buckets of catharsis on the way for the winner tonight, while defeat just doesn’t bear thinking about. What a match we’ve got in prospect; team news will be off the wires from Bramall Lane shortly.