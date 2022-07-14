France Women vs Belgium Women live updates - latest from a crucial group game at Euro 2022

Euro / Matchday 2
AESSEAL New York Stadium / 14.07.2022
Live
France
First half
1
0
29'
Belgium
    Live Updates
    Matt Jones
    Matt Jones
    Updated 14/07/2022 at 19:28 GMT
    27'
    FRANCE PUSHING AGAIN
    The French force a corner down the right which Mateo sends in right footed and Renard meets again, but once more heads wide
    25'
    THAT'S AMBITIOUS
    The ball falls to Charlotte Bilbault 30-yards out and she skies it well over the bar
    24'
    HEADERS GALORE
    This is quite the stat
    21'
    BELGIUM UP AGAINST IT
    France have won each of the previous 14 games when Diani has scored
    17'
    FRANCE SUB
    France have been forced into an early change, with Ouleymata Sarr on for the injured Marie-Antoinette Katoto
    Marie-Antoinette Katoto
    Off
    Marie-Antoinette Katoto
    France (W)
    France (W)
    On target1
    Ouleymata Sarr
    On
    Ouleymata Sarr
    France (W)
    France (W)
    17'
    RENARD CHANCE AGAIN
    The defender is left unmarked from a corner and powers a header towards goal, only for a defender to block
    16'
    WHAT A SAVE!
    Another superb move down the France left, resulting in Sakina Karchaoui whipping in a cross that Diani prods goalwards, only for the 'keeper to somehow save from point blank range. Remarkable stop
    13'
    HISTORY REPEATING ITSELF FOR FRANCE
    They do seem to love an early goal
    11'
    JOY DOWN THE LEFT AGAIN
    France are particularly enjoying the overlap on the left. Delphine Cascarino benefits this time, cutting in on her right foot before flashing a shot wide
    8'
    BELGIUM STRUGGLING TO SETTLE
    The Belgium players just have not got going so far. France have had so much possession and look so dangerous on the attack. This could be a long night
    6'
    Kadidiatou Diani
    Goal
    Kadidiatou Diani
    France (W)
    France (W)
    Goals1
    On target1
    GOAL! FRANCE 1-0 BELGIUM (DIANI)
    It had been coming! The overload down the left hand flank works perfectly again, and then Kadidiatou Diani superbly heads home at the back post. What a start!
    5'
    LES BLEUS LOOKING BRIGHT
    France really are on the front foot early on. They've had a couple of good crossing opportunities as well as that Renard header
    3'
    FRANCE PUSHING EARLY ON
    It's the French who land the first chance as captain Wendie Renard heads just wide.
    1st Half
    1'
    HERE WE GO!
    France are in their famous all blue strip, whereas Belgium are in gold! It's the French who kick things off and we are underway
    19:57
    ONE TO WATCH
    Keep your eye on Grace Geyoro tonight, she scored a hat-trick in France's opening group game, a 5-1 win over Italy

    Image credit: Getty Images

    19:56
    TIME FOR THE ANTHEMS!
    The two teams emerge to a rapturous reception. There's a terrific following for both teams inside the New York Stadium!
    19:51
    KICK OFF APPROACHING
    There's less than 10 minutes to go until kick-off in South Yorkshire. Who's coming out on top?
    19:49
    ITALY STILL STANDING
    19:43
    VINGEGAARD STILL IN YELLOW
    19:41
    ATMOSPHERE BUILDING
    We've seen some great crowds at the tournament so far, and another is expected in Rotherham