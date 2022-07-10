France v Italy live updates - latest UEFA Women's Euros score as top-ranked side are five up in Rotherham!
Euro / Matchday 1
AESSEAL New York Stadium / 10.07.2022
REPORT
Geyoro scores first-half hat-trick as France hit five past lacklustre Italy
End of 2nd Half
90+6'
FULL-TIME: FRANCE 5-1 ITALY
France get their tournament off to the perfect start with a 5-1 thrashing of Italy here in Rotherham! What a first half performance from Corinne Diacre's side.
Italy looked more solid in the second period, but despite a late consolation, it was too little, too late for the Azzurre.
90+4'
ANOTHER ITALY CHANCE!
Piemonte once again latches onto a cross from the byline, but her header is acrobatically tipped away by Peyraud Magnin in the France goal!
90+1'
OFF THE LINE!
Italy almost have two, but it is cleared off the line in the nick of time! Simonetti's low strike towards the bottom corner is well hacked clear by Bacha!
89'
SIX ADDED MINUTES
There will be a minimum of six added minutes at the end of the second half.
87'
Off
Sakina Karchaoui
France (W)
On
Sandy Baltimore
France (W)
85'
FRANCE WANT TO SEE THIS ONE OUT NOW
The French need to be careful now. With not long left, they will not want to concede again.
81'
Italy (W)
Off
Barbara Bonansea
Italy (W)
On
Lucia Di Guglielmo
Italy (W)
77'
Off
Kadidiatou Diani
France (W)
On
Selma Bacha
France (W)
77'
France (W)
FRANCE CHANGES
France make more changes after conceding.
Off: Katoto, Diani
On: Sarr, Bacha
Off
Marie-Antoinette Katoto
France (W)
On
Ouleymata Sarr
France (W)
76'
Italy (W)
Goal
Martina Piemonte
Italy (W)
GOALLLL! ITALY GET A CONSOLATION!
Piemonte, who has just come on, heads in at the far post from a looped cross, outjumping Karchaoui in the process.
73'
Italy (W)
ITALY SUBSTITUTION
Piemonte replaces Caruso.
Off
Arianna Caruso
Italy (W)
On
Martina Piemonte
Italy (W)
67'
France (W)
FRANCE CHANGES
Off: Cascarino, Geyoro
On: Dali, Malard
Off
Grace Geyoro
France (W)
On
Kenza Dali
France (W)
63'
Italy (W)
RED CARD OVERTURNED!
Gama is shown a straight red for a challenge on Geyoro! It looked like a very high foot, and that is the reason the decision has been made. VAR will check it.
After viewing the pitch side monitor, Gama stays on the pitch as the referee changes her decision to a yellow card.
Yellow card
Sara Gama
Italy (W)
60'
INJURY!
Cascarino, who has been influential tonight for France, goes down in pain after taking a painful kick near her ankle. She looks like she may need to come off, but she is back on her feet, albeit a little tearful. Hopefully the injury is not severe.
57'
ITALY CHANGE
Giacinti replaces Girelli for Italy as they make their third change of the night.
Off
Cristiana Girelli
Italy (W)
On
Valentina Giacinti
Italy (W)
56'
JUST WIDE!
What an effort by Boattin! Magnin's punch from a cross falls straight to the attacking full back, and she hits a powerful shot on the volley just wide of the far post!
54'
Italy (W)
YELLOW CARD
Yellow card
Flaminia Simonetti
Italy (W)
54'
PLAYER DOWN FOR ITALY
Boattin goes down in a bit of pain following a robust challenge by Bilbault in the centre of the park. It looks like she may have rolled her ankle. There is a stoppage in play, but she is back on her feet.
53'
TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE?
Italy have at last got something right, as their defensive shape off the ball seems to be a lot more structured and compact. That is limiting France's opportunities at the moment.