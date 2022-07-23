France v Netherlands live updates - latest Euro 2022 score in last quarter-final
Euro / Quarter-final
AESSEAL New York Stadium / 23.07.2022
Live
116'
CHANCE!
France work a nice move into the Dutch area, and Sarr lays it off to Mateo who blazes her shot over the bar.
115'
DUTCH CHANGE
Wilms is replaced by Egurrola.
Off
Lynn Wilms
Netherlands (W)
Free Kicks1
On
Damaris Egurrola
Netherlands (W)
113'
MISSED OPPORTUNITY
Cascarino leads a three-on-two break, but delays her pass for too long and a chance to settle it goes begging.
112'
WHAT HAVE THE DUTCH GOT LEFT?
They've chased the ball for most of the night, so it's going to take a monumental effort to level this up.
108'
ANOTHER CHANCE!
Sarr is clean through again, this time on the left of the area, but she shoots for the near post and drags it wide. There's a lot of space out there for France to break into now.
107'
CLOSE!
That could have sealed it! Bacha slides a lovely pass through to Sarr in the area, who shoots on the turn and it drifts just wide of the far post.
106'
SHOT
Nouwen is on for the Dutch now, as Pelova tries a shot just inside the French box but it's blocked.
HT in ET
THREE CHANGES
France make their final three changes as Torrent, Sarr, Palis replace Perisset, Diani and Toletti.
HT in ET
FRANCE SWARMING
Two dangerous crosses from Cascarino go into the Dutch box in quick succession, but they're scrambled clear. That's the end of the first period.
105+1'
BACHA AGAIN
She picks up a loose ball, drives through into the right of the area but shoots well wide of the near post. Bacha has excelled since coming on.
105'
GOOD SHOT
Mateo plays a one-two on the edge and shoots low, but Van Domselaar gets down to save it.
103'
BOOKING
Miedema is booked for a clattering challenge on Bacha.
102'
Penalty
Ève Périsset
France (W)
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
Penalties1
GOAL! FRANCE 1 (PERISSET PEN 102) NETHERLANDS 0
Perisset takes the kick, hard to the right of Van Domselaar who gets a hand on it but can't keep it out. France make the breakthrough!
100'
PENALTY!
Our referee Ivana Martincic is invited to take another look, does so, and it's a spot kick to France! Janssen is booked for the foul.
99'
PENALTY?
Mateo slide rules a ball through to Diani in the inside right channel. Diani is through into the area, and appears to be brought down by Janssen but nothing is given. They're reviewing it though...
97'
CHANCE
Netherlands suddenly catch France four-on-four. the ball breaks to Brugts, who fires a poor shot over the bar when she had Pelova breaking into the area on the right.
96'
GOOD HIT!
Bacha looks really up for settling this, she's everywhere. Here she picks off a blind pass from Miedema, and drives at goal from the centre circle. From 25 yards out she shoots, but it's a yard over the bar.
94'
GOOD BLOCK
Netherlands work a chance for Miedema to unload a volley from eight yards out, but Renard gets across the shot superbly and blocks it.
93'
STALEMATE
There's some fear creeping in here alright, with both teams playing cautiously.
E.T 1st Half
90'
HERE WE GO AGAIN
Half an hour of additional football is always welcome, let's get about it. France get us started.