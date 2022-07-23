France - Netherlands

Euro / Quarter-final
AESSEAL New York Stadium / 23.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/france-3/teamcenter.shtml
France
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/netherlands-1/teamcenter.shtml
Netherlands
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
France logo
France
Netherlands logo
Netherlands
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

France

Netherlands

Most appearances

Latest news

Euro 2022

Germany show class to beat resilient Austria and make semi-finals

a day ago

Euro 2022

'Unreal' - Stanway the star as England reach semis

Yesterday at 22:12

Related matches

Sweden
0
0
Belgium
55'
Germany
2
0
Austria

