Euro 2022 quarter final: Germany vs Austria live updates - latest score as Magull gives Germany 25th-minute lead

Euro / Quarter-final
Brentford Community Stadium / 21.07.2022
Live
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/germany-3/teamcenter.shtml
Germany
Second half
1
0
46'
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/austria-w/teamcenter.shtml
Austria
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates
    Eurosport UK
    By
    Eurosport UK
    Updated 21/07/2022 at 20:06 GMT
    2nd Half
    46'
    Live comment icon
    THE SECOND HALF BEGINS!
    Germany get the ball rolling once more.
    'WE NEED ALL ENGLAND FANS'
    Laura Wienroither's father believes Austria can pull off a surprise tonight - but insists they will need the crowd right behind them.

    ‘We need all England fans’ - Laura Wienroither’s father backing shock win for Austria over Germany

    End of 1st Half
    HT
    Live comment icon
    HALF-TIME: GERMANY 1-0 AUSTRIA
    Germany are ahead at the break thanks to Lina Magull's 25th-minute goal. After a slow start, Die Nationalelf wrestled control of the game and have looked very comfortable since making the breakthrough.
    45'
    Live comment icon
    TWO MINUTES ADDED ON
    The set-piece comes to little.
    45'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW CARD
    Hanshaw commits a foul on Huth, conceding a free-kick in a dangerous area and deservedly going into the referee's book.
    Verena Hanshaw
    Yellow card
    Verena Hanshaw
    Austria (W)
    Austria (W)
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    Free Kicks1
    44'
    GERMANY COUNTER
    Germany are quick to launch a counter-attack, Magull feeding the run of Huth down the right. Her shot is denied by Zinsberger at her near post.
    43'
    SCARE FOR GERMANY
    Billa is searching for Hickelsberger, whose pace is frightening. Germany goalkeeper Frohms is quickly off her line but spills the ball as she attempts to smother it. Fortunately, for her, it falls to a team mate.
    42'
    CONCERN FOR GERMANY
    Magull, who is now on two goals for the tournament, is grimacing with pain - and that is a concern for Germany.
    40'
    PLAY RESUMES...
    And Billa seems OK to continue.
    39'
    STOPPAGE
    Billa has taken a knock and will require some treatment. One of the stars in the victory over Norway, Austra can't afford to lose her.
    37'
    DANGER!
    Huth delivers a teasing cross from the right flank. It's begging to be tapped home but Austria somehow survive.
    34'
    COMFORTABLE SAVE
    Austria, to their credit, are determined to continue to play out from the back - but it's not quite working as once again they lose the ball to Germany's high-press. Gwinn has an attempt from distance but it's straightforward for Zinsberger.
    31'
    FRUSTRATION CREEPING IN
    Austria midfielder Puntigam is fortunate not to go into the referee's notebook for a cynical foul on Oberdorf.
    -
    WATCH: GERMANY HAVE LIFT-OFF
    Here we go, footage of the goal...
    29'
    POPP DESERVES THE CREDIT
    Popp won't get the assist - but she ought to. That was a moment of genius to leave it for Magull.
    27'
    AUSTRIA HAVE IT ALL TO DO
    If Austria are to continue their remarkable journey at Euro 2022, they will have to do what no other side has managed: breach Germany's formidable defence.
    25'
    Live comment icon
    Lina Magull
    Goal
    Lina Magull
    Germany (W)
    Germany (W)
    Goals1
    On target1
    Blocked Shots1
    GOAL! GERMANY 1-0 AUSTRIA (LINA MAGULL)
    Germany make the breakthrough! Magull gives them lift-off!
    The high-press is in operation as Buhl bullies Weinnger to win the ball down the left flank, she cuts it back for Popp, who cleverly leaves it for Magull and she slots it into the far corner.
    22'
    MOMENTUM SHIFTING AGAIN
    Germany are looking to wrestle back control of the game as they apply pressure on Austria's defence. But the underdogs stand firm.
    18'
    CONFIDENT GOALKEEPING
    Austria are caught out of shape and it's their turn to defend a corner. It's taken short, but Zinsberger takes the responsibility by rushing off her line and punching the cross clear with confidence.