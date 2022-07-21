Euro 2022 quarter final: Germany vs Austria live updates - latest score as Magull gives Germany 25th-minute lead
Euro / Quarter-final
Brentford Community Stadium / 21.07.2022
Live
2nd Half
46'
THE SECOND HALF BEGINS!
Germany get the ball rolling once more.
End of 1st Half
HT
HALF-TIME: GERMANY 1-0 AUSTRIA
Germany are ahead at the break thanks to Lina Magull's 25th-minute goal. After a slow start, Die Nationalelf wrestled control of the game and have looked very comfortable since making the breakthrough.
45'
TWO MINUTES ADDED ON
The set-piece comes to little.
45'
YELLOW CARD
Hanshaw commits a foul on Huth, conceding a free-kick in a dangerous area and deservedly going into the referee's book.
Yellow card
Verena Hanshaw
Austria (W)
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Free Kicks1
44'
GERMANY COUNTER
Germany are quick to launch a counter-attack, Magull feeding the run of Huth down the right. Her shot is denied by Zinsberger at her near post.
43'
SCARE FOR GERMANY
Billa is searching for Hickelsberger, whose pace is frightening. Germany goalkeeper Frohms is quickly off her line but spills the ball as she attempts to smother it. Fortunately, for her, it falls to a team mate.
42'
CONCERN FOR GERMANY
Magull, who is now on two goals for the tournament, is grimacing with pain - and that is a concern for Germany.
40'
PLAY RESUMES...
And Billa seems OK to continue.
39'
STOPPAGE
Billa has taken a knock and will require some treatment. One of the stars in the victory over Norway, Austra can't afford to lose her.
37'
DANGER!
Huth delivers a teasing cross from the right flank. It's begging to be tapped home but Austria somehow survive.
34'
COMFORTABLE SAVE
Austria, to their credit, are determined to continue to play out from the back - but it's not quite working as once again they lose the ball to Germany's high-press. Gwinn has an attempt from distance but it's straightforward for Zinsberger.
31'
FRUSTRATION CREEPING IN
Austria midfielder Puntigam is fortunate not to go into the referee's notebook for a cynical foul on Oberdorf.
-
29'
POPP DESERVES THE CREDIT
Popp won't get the assist - but she ought to. That was a moment of genius to leave it for Magull.
27'
AUSTRIA HAVE IT ALL TO DO
If Austria are to continue their remarkable journey at Euro 2022, they will have to do what no other side has managed: breach Germany's formidable defence.
25'
Goal
Lina Magull
Germany (W)
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
GOAL! GERMANY 1-0 AUSTRIA (LINA MAGULL)
Germany make the breakthrough! Magull gives them lift-off!
The high-press is in operation as Buhl bullies Weinnger to win the ball down the left flank, she cuts it back for Popp, who cleverly leaves it for Magull and she slots it into the far corner.
22'
MOMENTUM SHIFTING AGAIN
Germany are looking to wrestle back control of the game as they apply pressure on Austria's defence. But the underdogs stand firm.
18'
CONFIDENT GOALKEEPING
Austria are caught out of shape and it's their turn to defend a corner. It's taken short, but Zinsberger takes the responsibility by rushing off her line and punching the cross clear with confidence.