Germany V Denmark Live Updates: Impressive Germany go 4-0 up in West London
Euro / Matchday 1
Brentford Community Stadium / 08.07.2022
90' +4
FULL TIME GERMANY 4-0 DENMARK
An incredible first outing for Germany who thrash Denmark, A real warning shot to the other contenders in this tournament.
90'+4
RED CARD FOR KUHL!
A second yellow sees the worst possible start for Denmark in this tournament, and substitute Kuhl is sent off!
90' +4
DANGER FOR DENMARK – AGAIN.
A yellow card for Larsen sees Germany win another free kick, just outside the area which spells danger for Denmark, but Christensen gets her hands to it.
90'
FOUR MINUTES OF ADDED TIME
I don't know about you, but I'm knackered. I wouldn't rule out another goal for Germany, at this stage.
86'
GOAL! POPP POPS IT IN THE NET!
Alexandra Popp makes it 4-0 in her first European Championship! She heads the ball in at close range.
84'
SUBSTITUTION
Larsen comes on for Denmark and replaces Thomsen as Denmark try to shake things up. Oberdorf is replaced by Lohmann for Germany.
78'
GOAL! LATTWEIN PUTS GERMANY 3-0 UP!
A yellow card for Kuhl gifts Germany a free kick around 30 yards out. Substitute Lattwein finds the net.
77'
NADIM MAKING HER PRESENCE KNOWN
Nadia Nadim has been getting into the thick of it since she came on. On the few occasions Denmark have had a look in, Nadim has been involved.
75'
VAR - GOAL DISALLOWED!
Huth thinks she has a third, but Brand is judged to be offside in the run up. No goal for Germany.
74'
YELLOW CARD
Thomsen is brought down by Rauch, who earns a yellow card for her trouble. A free kick for Denmark around 30 yards out comes to nothing and Germany somehow take control again.
70'
ANOTHER SUBSTITUTION!
Dallmann is coming on for Germany goalscorer Magull, now, while Svava comes off for Denmark and is replaced by Boye.
65'
GERMANY ARE 2-0 UP
A quick reminder of that second goal.
62'
SUBSTITUTIONS FOR GERMANY
Alexandra Popp, another well-known and experienced player, is coming on for Germany. Lattwein and Brand also come on. Schuller, Dabritz, and Buhl make way.
58'
SUBSTITUTION FOR DENMARK
Just prior to that second goal, Nadia Nadim, a hugely experienced player, is came on for Denmark, who need to shake things up a bit, here. She’s joined by Kuhl and Jensen. Troelsgarrd, Bruun, and Madsen make way
57'
GOAL! SCHULLER FINDS THE NET FOR GERMANY
Schuller gets above the Danish defence to head the ball in the back of the net. 2-0 to Germany.
52'
NEW TO WOMEN'S FOOTBALL?
I'll hand you over to my colleague Pete Sharland, briefly, with his roundup of eight rising stars to watch out for in the tournament - one of them is playing here tonight, with another two on the bench.
Hemp, Brand and more – 8 rising stars to watch at Euro 2022
47'
GERMANY STRAIGHT BACK INTO IT
There's a shot on goal for Germany early on here, which Christensen scoops up. They are running the Danish defence ragged here.
46'
SECOND HALF UNDERWAY
And Denmark, who will need to get back into this game, start proceedings.
HT
GERMANY 1-0 UP AT HALFTIME
HT
If you're wondering what else has been going on in the world of sport, it's bad news for the Brits at Wimbledon, as Novak Djokovic beat Cameron Norrie in the semi-finals to progress to the final.
