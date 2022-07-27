Germany V France LIVE - European giants battle for remaining place in the Women's Euro final
Euro / Semifinal
Stadium MK / 27.07.2022
Live
1'
AND WE'RE OFF!
That's the whistle, off we go!
19:59
SO ARE WE READY?
This should be a good match, hold on to your hats!
19:55
FIRST COMPETITIVE MEETING SINCE 2015
Back to tonight's game, with five minutes to go until kick off... The last time these two sides met competitively was 2015 in the World Cup quarter-final in Montreal, where Germany knocked France out of the tournament on penalties.
19:55
GERMAN FANS FEAR MEAD
Here's how the German fans feel about the prospect of facing the MIGHTY Beth Mead in the final.
'Really good' - Germany fan says Mead will win Golden Boot but Germany will win Euros
19:50
A TOUGH MATCH AHEAD
Germany have looked impressive in this tournament, but then so too have France. Looking back at previous fixtures between the two nations, in the last nine matches France have managed just one win, with Germany winning four times, and a further four draws.
19:45
AND WHAT A NIGHT THAT WAS!
And here's how last night's semi-final went down with the England fans.
'It was amazing' - England fans react to semi-final victory over Sweden at Euro 2022
19:40
WINNERS FACE ENGLAND
I’m a bit biased, but the Lionesses enacted a sublime 4-0 victory over Sweden in their semi-final last night, booking their place in the final for a first time. Here’s what the England fans think of having to face Germany in that final…
19:35
STIFF COMPETITION
Meanwhile Germany have been involved in the final four of every edition of the tournament since 1989, with the exception of 2017. They’re by far and away the most successful team in the history of the tournament with eight wins under their belt, including West Germany in 1989.
19:30
FRANCE FANS FEELING CONFIDENT
Despite that, the French fans are feeling good about tonight.
'Really confident' - France fan on facing Germany in semi-finals
19:25
ALWAYS THE BRIDESMAIDS?
That’s not actually true, France have never before made it to a Women’s Euro final, so the stakes are high, tonight. They’ve never actually made it as far as a semi-final, even, despite being a major player in women’s football.
19:20
CONFIRMED TEAMS - BUHL MISSES SEMI-FINAL AFTER TESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID
GERMANY: Frohms, Gwinn, Hendrich, Hegering, Rauch, Magull, Oberdorf, Dabritz, Huth, Popp, Brand, Subs. Kleinherne, Lattwein, schuller, Lohmann, Freigang, Schult, Anyomi, Dallmann, Wassmuth, Berger, Doorsoun /// FRANCE: Peyraud-Magnin, Perisset, Mbock Bathy, Renard, Karchaoui, Bilbaut, Toletti, Geyoro, Diani, Malard, Cascarino. Subs. Chavas, Palis, Torrent, Tounkara, Mateo, Bacha, Dali, Lerond, Baltimore, Sarr, Cissoko.
19:15
HELLO AND WELCOME
Thanks for joining us for our coverage of tonight's semi-final clash between Germany and France in the Women's Euro. It should be an epic match between these two teams.
Team news incoming...