Germany v Spain live updates - latest Euro 2022 as score as Group B favourites clash
Euro / Matchday 2
Brentford Community Stadium / 12.07.2022
19:39
NOT TO BE OUTDONE
Spain went behind in under 60 seconds to Finland last Friday but responded with a four goal salvo of their own to win convincingly.
19:34
SO FAR…
Germany swept aside Denmark – the runners-up in Euro 2017 – with a four goal blast in their opening match here in Brentford.
19:29
IN OTHER NEWS
Denmark kept their hopes in this group intact earlier with a 1-0 over Finland. This match will be right on England's radar too, as they'll play the runner-up from Group B in the quarter-finals; tonight could go a long way to determining who that will be.
19:25
TWO CHANGES FOR SPAIN
Atletico Madrid's Laia Aleixandri and Sheila Garcia come into the Spanish team tonight. Six of this starting eleven play at Barcelona, who won the Champions League in 2021, were runners up in 2022 and won all thirty of their la Liga games last season.
19:21
ONE CHANGE FOR GERMANY
Lea Schuller drops out tonight after testing positive for Covid-19. She’s replaced in attack by Alexandra Popp, who also takes over as captain.
19:17
WITH CINEMATIC PRESENTATION, HERE'S LA ROJA
19:13
DIE NATIONALELF
19:07
GOOD EVENING!
Welcome to live coverage of Germany versus Spain in Group B of Euro 2022.
Let’s make no bones about this, we’ve got the marquee fixture of the group phase right here in Brentford tonight. Germany’s record in this competition is, frankly, astonishing; eight wins in the last tournaments, and they’ve lost just three times in 40 matches at the finals. That is frankly outrageous but facing them tonight are a rising force in Spain. La Roja are unbeaten in 24 matches and are widely tipped to go all the way here.
Both teams won their opening games, so this is for control of the group; we should be in for a good one here. Team news from the Community Stadium is on the way.