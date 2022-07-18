Women’s Euro 2022 live updates - Iceland v France
Euro / Matchday 3
AESSEAL New York Stadium / 18.07.2022
Live
18'
16'
FRANCE CHANCE!
Iceland make a meal of clearing a dangerous French attack down the right. The ball falls for Baltimore on the left side of the box but her low strike is deflected just wide.
France threaten again from the resulting corner but Renard's header floats wide of target.
14'
DID YOU KNOW?
Iceland have failed to score in their last four fixtures against Les Bleues since a 3-1 defeat at EURO 2009.
12'
ICELAND HIT THE WOODWORK!
Jónsdóttir arrives late at the far post to meet a right-wing corner but sees her firm header flick off the top of the crossbar and fly over.
10'
MALARD THREATENS AGAIN
The French forward drifts in from the left, plays a one-two but then lashes well wide of the near post from a difficult angle.
9'
8'
6'
ICELAND CHANCE!
It's rather sloppy and casual from France deep inside their own half - and they almost pay the price.
Vilhjálmsdóttir weaves past her marker but her 25-yarder is wide of Peyraud-Magnin's right-hand post.
4'
ALLEZ!
That was Les Bleues' eighth goal in Group D, making it their best ever tally in a EURO group stage.
2'
Goal
Melvine Malard
France (W)
Goals1
On target2
GOAL! - ICELAND 0-1 FRANCE
It's the worst possible start for Iceland.
Malard flicks a ball into the path of Mateo, who drives at the Icelandic defence before rolling it back to her teammate. Malard arrives on cue and rolls a simple 20-yard strike into the bottom corner.
1st Half
1'
KICK OFF!
Iceland get us underway.
19.55
WILL THE HOT WEATHER BE A FACTOR?
"This is maybe not something that really suits us. But at the same time, when the game starts and the adrenaline is rushing you don't really pay attention to it. We mostly have to think about it in preparation and hydrate well before the game."
Iceland defencer Glodis Perla Viggosdottir
19.50
19.45
FRANCE AIMING TO CONTINUE UNBEATEN RUN
"The group is concentrated. Even if the match does not count for qualification, we want to stay in our dynamic of victories and confidence. The motivational aspect, they already have it in them."
France coach Corinne Diacre
19.40
DID YOU KNOW?
Les Bleues are unbeaten in their last nine group stage matches at the tournament (W6 D3), since a 5-1 defeat by Germany in 2009.
19.35
'ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN'
"Obviously [France] are going to be really tough. But it's football. Anything can happen, so we need to play at our best to be able to get something out of that. We haven't won a game yet and that is still the goal."
Iceland midfielder Dagny Brynjarsdottir
19.30
PERMUTATIONS
France have topped Group D but it's all to play for the other sides.
Iceland will reach the last eight if they beat France.
They will also progress with a draw if Italy and Belgium also draw.
And they can progress with a defeat if Italy and Belgium draw 0-0.
19.25
ICELAND DREAMING BIG WITH GAME-PLAN
"I believe we can do something great. We had a very good meeting yesterday where we underlined some things which really give us the chance to win. We must defend well and use the opportunities to play forward when we win the ball."
Iceland Heach Coach, Thorsteinn Halldorsson
19.20
LES BLEUES READY FOR A BATTLE
"They've had a particular way of playing for quite a few years now. They'll give us a challenge physically and athletically, so we'll have to be ready from the start and we'll also have to use the ball well."
France defender Wendie Renard on Iceland
19.15
ICELAND MAY WELL NEED THE THUNDERCLAP IN ALL ITS GLORY TONIGHT