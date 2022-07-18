Evening all, and welcome to Italy v Belgium!
Euro / Matchday 3
Academy Stadium / 18.07.2022
Live
18'
BIT OF POSSESSION FOR ITALY NOW
And Bergamaschi humps over a decent cross from the right ... and Bonansea is up! She nods back across, but none of her mates attack the ball and Belgium clear at the second attempt.
16'
ITALY ARE GOING TO TIRE BADLY
If they can't find a way of keeping the ball.
14'
BELGIUM ARE MUCH THE BETTER SIDE NOW
They're dominating down the flanks, and De Calgny sets Wollaert away down the left. Again, her cross is a decent one, but no one can get on the end of it.
12'
DHONT, WHO'S LOOKED SHARP THROUGHOUT THIS GROUP
Moves down the left, slowing up Di Guglielmo then moving away and winning corner. But her delivery is poor, onto the roof of the net.
10'
AS IT STANDS
Iceland still qualify in second place.
8'
BELGIUM ARE ALL OVER THIS NOW!
Eurlings wins the ball and finds Wullaert down the left. Her cross is a goodun too, Dhont sliding in and making fair connection. But Giuliani saves easily enough.
8'
FRANCE LEAD ICELAND 1-0
Good news for both of these.
6'
BELGIUM ATTACK AGAIN
A poor pass out from Linari is intercepted by Cayman, who feeds Eurlings just outside the box ... and she sweeps over the top, but not by much.
6'
AH, WE NOW HAVE COMMENTARY
Good.
5'
BETTER FROM BELGIUM
The ball pinballs in midfield then Cayman collects a loose ball in the box and drags a shot that's easily kicked away.
4'
DECENT START FROM ITALY
Belgium have barely had a kick so far.
3'
THE CORNER COMES IN AND KEES HEADS BEHIND
Belgium get the next effort away.
2'
THERE'S NO COMMENTARY FOR THIS GAME
What an absolute nonsense.
1'
IT'S ITALY WHO ATTACK FIRST
Girelli opens an angle to shoot, curling with a punch but too close to Evrard, who tpos around the post. Decent from both.
1'
PEEP PEEP!
Italy set us away!
20:01
Belgium huddle and holler on the touchline, then run back onto the park. Here we go!
19:59
if I'm honest, that rendition wasn't as good as the Iceland game - despite Linari's best efforts.
19:57
Get ready...
19:56
Anthem time!
19:55
Here come the teams!