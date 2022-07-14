ITALY V ICELAND - LE AZZURRE LOOK TO RECOVER FROM FRENCH DEMOLITION
Euro / Matchday 2
Academy Stadium / 14.07.2022
Live
12'
ITALY'S FIRST EFFORT
Bergamaschi shoots from 20 yards out but well wide of the target.
8'
NOT FAR AWAY FROM TWO
Giuliani is forced to punch away a corner which eventually falls to Gunnarsdottir but on the turn she shoots just over the angle of post and crossbar.
3'
GOAL FOR ICELAND!
Iceland are in front, A long throw from Jonsdottir pinballs in the box before Vilhjalmsdottir races onto the ball and volleys into the net.
1'
ICELAND GET GAME UNDERWAY
16:55
ATMOSPHERE PICKING UP
The players are coming out on the field now.
16:41
FIVE CHANGES FOR ITALY
Di Guglielmo, Rosucci, Simonetti , Giacinti and Piemonte come in with Bartoli, Galli, Giugliano, Girelli and Bonansea.
16:30
GREAT ATMOSPHERE GUARANTEED
Italy will have their supporters of course but, even if outnumbered, Iceland will bring the noise.
16:20
THINGS CAN ONLY GET BETTER FOR ITALY
The first team ever to concede five goals in a half of football in the European Championships with Grace Geyoro helping herself to a hat-trick.
16:10
ICELAND'S SIDE FOR THEIR SECOND GAME
They secured a draw against Belgium in the first game. Another point today will help them in their quest for the quarter-finals.
16:04
ITALY'S SIDE PICKED TO GET BACK ON TRACK