Northern Ireland v England live: The Lionesses look to make it a perfect group stage at Euro 2022 against the already eliminated Northern Irish side

Euro / Matchday 3
St. Mary's Stadium / 15.07.2022
Live
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/northern-ireland-w/teamcenter.shtml
Northern Ireland
Second half
0
4
57'
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/england-1/teamcenter.shtml
England
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates
    Sam Rooke
    By
    Sam Rooke
    Updated 15/07/2022 at 20:17 GMT
    55'
    ENGLAND PLAYING WITH SWAGGER NOW
    The one-sided affair that was anticipated before the match is certainly becoming reality now. The Lionesses have their tails up and it's feeling a lot more like the Norway hammering again.
    53'
    Alessia Russo
    Goal
    Alessia Russo
    England (W)
    England (W)
    Goals2
    On target2
    GOAL ENGLAND (4-0)
    Ella Toone plays a lovely ball through the Northern Irish defence which Russo receives on the spin before thumping the ball home.
    49'
    RECORD-BREAKING ENGLAND
    The Lionesses have now hit 12 goals in the Group Stage, more than any team has ever managed, and breaking Germany's record from the previous edition of the tournament.
    48'
    Alessia Russo
    Goal
    Alessia Russo
    England (W)
    England (W)
    Goals1
    On target1
    GOAL: ENGLAND (3-0)
    A one-two on the right edge of the box gives Mead room to cross and she drops it right into Alessia Russo who heads home to make it 3-0.
    47'
    OMINOUS SIGNS FROM ENGLAND
    The Lionesses have started sharply here and Northern Ireland look ragged already.
    46'
    ENGLAND MAKE TRIPLE CHANGE
    Ellen White is withdrawn so there will be no record goal tonight.
    Georgia Stanway also comes off, along with Millie Bright.
    Millie Bright, Alex Greenwood, and Ella Toone come on in their place.
    Millie Bright
    Off
    Millie Bright
    England (W)
    England (W)
    On target1
    Wide2
    Alex Greenwood
    On
    Alex Greenwood
    England (W)
    England (W)
    End of 1st Half
    45+4'
    HALF-TIME
    The whistle blows and the crowd rise to applaud a fine first-half performance from England.
    45+3'
    BETH MEAD IN GOLDEN BOOT COUNTRY
    The Arsenal striker now has five goals, two more than any other player at Euro 2022.
    45+1'
    FOUR MINUTES OF ADDED TIME
    Is there time enough for England to add a third before the break?
    44'
    Beth Mead
    Goal
    Beth Mead
    England (W)
    England (W)
    Goals1
    On target1
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls against1
    GOAL: ENGLAND (2-0)
    Beth Mead brings the ball down on the edge of the box, takes a clever touch to beat one defender and fires in a low shot. The ball takes a deflection on the way through and finds its way through a forest of legs to just tuck inside the far post.
    Northern Ireland suddenly 2-0 down as England lift a gear.
    43'
    ALMOST ANOTHER FOR ENGLAND
    Beth Mead turns her defender inside-out on the edge of the box and drags it back for Stanway but the Bayern striker can't get a shot away quick enough.
    41'
    POOR MAX RUSHDEN
    You can never sleep on Fran.
    40'
    Francesca Kirby
    Goal
    Francesca Kirby
    England (W)
    England (W)
    Goals1
    On target1
    GOAL: ENGLAND (1-0)
    Fran Kirby lifts England with a brilliant strike. After an incisive England move breaks down on the edge of the box, Kirby just looks up and pings it into the top-left corner.
    Magical stuff from Kirby on the South Coast.
    40'
    Live comment icon
    STANWAY SHOT CLEARED OFF THE LINE
    Rebecca Holloway makes a heroic block on the line as Stanway arrives late to Fran Kirby's intelligent pull-back.
    38'
    AUSTRIA LEAD NORWAY
    The Austrians have struck with a brilliant long-range goal against Norway and are second in the group as it stands.
    37'
    Live comment icon
    DANGEROUS CHANCE NORTHERN IRELAND
    Lauren Wade races in behind the English defence but a poor first touch takes her too far wide and Earps is untroubled by her shot.
    35'
    Live comment icon
    BURNS COMMANDING HER BOX
    Hemp's corner is floated in dangerously but Northern Ireland's fearless goalkeeper deals with it easily.
    33'
    Live comment icon
    ENGLAND SPURN ANOTHER CHANCE
    A perfect free kick drops right onto the head of Lucy Bronze but the Barcelona right-back somehow contrives to put her header wide when it seemed easier to score.
    England somehow not in front despite the weight of chances.
    32'
    MEAD WINS DANGEROUS FREE-KICK
    England's No. 7 comes in off her wing to receive possession and play a first-time ball out to the overlapping Bronze but goes down under heavy pressure.
    31'
    MAZY RUN FROM HEMP
    England are looking to their wingers to exploit the space between the Northern Irish lines but there's no breakthrough yet.