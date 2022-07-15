Northern Ireland - England

Euro / Matchday 3
St. Mary's Stadium / 15.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/northern-ireland-w/teamcenter.shtml
Northern Ireland
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/england-1/teamcenter.shtml
England
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Northern Ireland logo
Northern Ireland
England logo
England
0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Northern Ireland

England

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
EnglandENG
22006
2
AustriaAUT
21013
3
NorwayNOR
21013
4
Northern IrelandNIR
20020
