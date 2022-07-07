Euro 2022 Group A - Norway vs Northern Ireland LIVE updates: Norway take control early on as NI threaten to crumble
Euro / Matchday 1
St. Mary's Stadium / 07.07.2022
Live
25'
SHOULD BE THREE!
Hegerberg has a glorious chance to make it even worse for Northern Ireland, peeling off at the back post to meet Reiten's pinpoint cross but she gets her angles all wrong as she heads wide.
24'
MAANUM GOES CLOSE!
She's finding space all too often in midfield and Maanum almost punishes Northern Ireland with a shot from distance that Burns does well to push away at full stretch.
22'
FINE SAVE FROM BURNS
There's a suspicion of offside as Norway play through Northern Ireland's defence once more but Burns makes herself big to deny Eikeland from close range.
21'
SHARP GOALKEEPING
A quick ball out to Furness sparks a Northern Ireland attack, Wade takes over and she's looking for the run of Magill but just overplays her pass slightly and Pettersen is off her line to clear.
WATCH: NORWAY SCORE THEIR SECOND
Kenny Shiels will not want to watch this moment back...
18'
NI REALLY STRUGGLING
Northern Ireland are struggling to string two or three passes together now, the opening two goals completely knocking the stuffing out of them.
15'
HORROR SHOW
After such a bright start, Northern Ireland will be kicking themselves that they're trailing by two goals already. The first goal was forgivable but the second was a horror show. And if they're not careful, it could get much, much worse for Kenny Shiels' side.
13'
Goal
Frida Maanum
Norway (W)
GOAL! NORWAY 2-0 NORTHERN IRELAND (FRIDA MAANUM)
It's a disaster for Northern Ireland as they concede a second goal in three minutes. It's such disappointing defending as well.
The goalkeeper Burns plays it out to McCarron who is immediately closed down by Maanum. The ball breaks to Hegerberg who unselfishly squares it to Maanum and she slots it into an empty net.
12'
EFFORT FROM DISTANCE
Better from Northern Ireland as their intense press wins the ball in midfield. Furness tries her luck from distance but fails to trouble the goalkeeper.
10'
Goal
Julie Blakstad
Norway (W)
GOAL! NORWAY 1-0 NORTHERN IRELAND (JULIE BLAKSTAD)
Norway have the lead! The worst possible start for Northern Ireland.
Hegerberg spins into space in midfield and feeds Reiten, who switches the ball to the left. Blakstad has too much time and she beats Burns with a low shot at her near post.
7'
OVER!
Graham Hensen embarks on an incredible solo run, nutmegging two defenders before delivering a cross to Reiten. However, the Chelsea forward can't find the top corner she was searching for with her header.
6'
CROSS COMES TO LITTLE
There are two in the middle as Furnace keeps the ball in play down the left, but she can't pick either team mate out.
4'
NORWAY FIRE A WARNING
And there it is, Norway show a glimpse of how they can hurt you as Reiten clips a fine through ball for Hegerberg. She's through on goal and looks likely to fire Norway into the lead but McFadden makes a huge recovery tackle to deflect it wide.
3'
NI ATTACK DOWN THE LEFT NOW
Northern Ireland have certainly started with intention and if there are any nerves amongst their ranks, they're not showing, as Vance gets forward down the opposite flank but her cross is blocked.
2'
NORTHERN IRELAND ON THE ATTACK EARLY
Given the nations' respective rankings, you'd be forgiven for believing that Northern Ireland will shut up shop tonight. But they're on the attack immediately, Magee released down the right. She drives them forward but her cross into the middle is poor.
1st Half
1'
THE MATCH IS UNDERWAY!
Around 11,000 supporters are here tonight. Norway are in red, Northern Ireland in white. It's the former who get the ball moving.
19:56
IT'S TIME FOR THE NATIONAL ANTHEMS
A huge occasion for both nations and kick-off is now only a few minutes away!
19:50
NORTHERN IRELAND'S KEY PLAYER
Northern Ireland's first female professional footballer, Simone Magill, who has just signed for Aston Villa from Everton.
19:45
NORWAY'S KEY PLAYER
Ada Hegerberg scored in the Champions League final as Lyon claimed the title and has returned to the national team after an absence of almost five years.
She scored a hat-trick on her return to the international scene, helping Norway to beat Kosovo in April.
19:40
SJOGREN HAS HIS SAY
The Norway boss has been speaking to media ahead of kick-off...
"The preparations have been good, I think we're well-prepared.
"We have had a clear plan and we've waited a long time for this championship, and we're very happy to be here today.
"Northern Ireland's biggest strength is that they battle for one another 110% [but] we hope that we can dominate with our attacking play."