Norway - Northern Ireland

Euro / Matchday 1
St. Mary's Stadium / 07.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/norway-1/teamcenter.shtml
Norway
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/northern-ireland-w/teamcenter.shtml
Northern Ireland
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Norway logo
Norway
Northern Ireland logo
Northern Ireland
2

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Norway

Northern Ireland

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
EnglandENG
11003
2
Northern IrelandNIR
00000
2
NorwayNOR
00000
4
AustriaAUT
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Euro 2022

England ‘ready to go’ but ‘not robots’ heading into Wednesday's Euro opener

a day ago

Euro 2022

'Now is the right time' - Williamson hopes Lionesses can inspire next generation

04/07/2022 at 13:31

Related matches

England
1
0
Austria
83'
Austria
-
-
Northern Ireland
11/07
England
-
-
Norway
11/07
Austria
-
-
Norway
15/07

Follow the Euro 2022 live Football match between Norway and Northern Ireland with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 7 July 2022.

Catch the latest Norway and Northern Ireland news and find up to date Euro 2022 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.