PORTUGAL V SWITZERLAND: LIVE WOMEN'S EURO 2022 UPDATES FROM OPENING GROUP C MATCH AS PORTUGAL MAKE INCREDIBLE COMEBACK
Euro / Matchday 1
Leigh Sports Village / 09.07.2022
End of 2nd Half
FT'
FULL TIME: PORTUGAL 2-2 SWITZERLAND
And relax! What a game, the comeback from Portugal was fantastic who looked down and out but they fought back to earn a point.
Image credit: Getty Images
90+5'
LUCKY KEEPER
Pereira, Portugal's No.1, flies out trying to punch a free-kick and collides with her teammate and the ball drops but fortunately for her they clear it away.
90+3'
NOT LONG LEFT
It seems to be heading to a draw. Portugal have had so many chances in this half but Switzerland will be equally upset throwing away a two goal advantage.
90'
SIX MINUTES ADDED
It's been such an exciting game - a great advert for this tournament and women's football.
Not long left now. Portugal look the most likely to win it as the Swiss just have not recovered from the shock of losing their lead.
89'
CHAOS
So close. Portugal nearly win it multiple times in a matter of minutes.
Encarnacao has a go from range and her strike cannons off the post.
They attack again and Encarnacao again is in causing problems but she can't quite reach a low cross pulled across the box.
86'
TWO BIG CHANCES
Di. Silva has a big chance to make it 3-2 but her close range shot from a cross is saved easily, straight at the keeper.
The Swiss go up the other end and Sow's shot is incredibly blocked by a flying Marchao. It could've gone anywhere but she has stopped a certain goal.
83'
YELLOW CARD
Reuteler chops down Pinto who makes a good run forward - yellow card.
Portugal also make another two subs as one Pinto replaces another Pinto.
Yellow card
Géraldine Reuteler
Switzerland (W)
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Hit Post / Hit Bar1
82'
OFF THE BAR
Reuteler has a go on the volley following a Switzerland corner and it bounces off the top of the upright. So close.
80'
COULD GO EITHER WAY
We are set for an exciting finish. Both teams have targeted this match as a must win. Neither would be happy with a draw. Can someone be a hero?
77'
PORTUGAL CHANCE
Here she comes, Nazareth, the exciting teenage forward, is subbed on. She is the first female footballer to be represented by super agent Jorge Mendes. Let's keep an eye on her.
Off
Ana Borges
Portugal (W)
Fouls2
Fouls against2
Corners5
On
Francisca Nazareth
Portugal (W)
74'
FIRST SUB
Maendly is off and she is replaced by Marti.
Off
Sandy Maendly
Switzerland (W)
Fouls1
Free Kicks1
On
Lara Marti
Switzerland (W)
72'
GOALKEEPER DOWN
Thalmann in the Swiss net is down hurt here. I'm unsure if she will be able to continue but more subs are being prepared. They need to do something to get control back, Portugal are on top.
69'
PENALTY CLAIM
It's just outside the box but Portugal were in again. They were 2 vs 2 as they broke forward. A sensational turn around.
Calligaris gets a yellow card for the foul made.
Yellow card
Viola Calligaris
Switzerland (W)
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
65'
Goal
Jéssica Silva
Portugal (W)
Goals1
On target1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
GOAL: PORTUGAL 2-2 SWITZERLAND
Jessica Silva! She gets across her marker running across the near post and she directs a volley past Thalmann in goal. She attacks the ball in from Pinto so well.
Game on - credit to Portugal, now the Swiss are shocked.
64'
DILEMMA
What do Switzerland do now? They were ahead 0-2 and were happy defending and seeing if they could manufacture a third goal on the break but now they are living dangerously now.
Do they stick with the defending or go to restore the two goal lead?
61'
TEMPO
The game got off to a frantic start but things calmed down but now it's lively again. Portugal have just got an injection of confidence and it's game on.
58'
Goal
Diana Gomes
Portugal (W)
Goals1
On target2
Fouls1
Free Kicks1
GOAL: PORTUGAL 1-2 SWITZERLAND
Is the comeback on?
We have mentioned Portugals corners and they score from one. A great cross in from Borges and Gomes heads at goal, it's saved by Thalmann but she can only push the ball out to Gomes again who taps in.
57'
GOOD DEFENDING - REF
Portugal have tried another training ground corner as they pull it back to the edge of the box but hold on... the referee is in the way and pretty much tackles the Portuguese player. Oh dear!
54'
BACHMANN BREAKS
Switzerland are using their pace on the counter once again and Bachmann shoots across the goal and it goes inches wide. That nearly wrapped it up.
52'
J.SILVA SHOOTS
Costa floats a great long ball up to J.Silva and it's brought down well. She turns and shoots but it goes way to high.