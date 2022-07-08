SPAIN V FINLAND - TOURNAMENT FAVOURITES LOOK TO LAY MARKER
Euro / Matchday 1
Stadium MK / 08.07.2022
Live
21'
CONCA THIS TIME BEHIND THE FINNISH DEFENCE
Her low cross is deflected wide once more. Desperate defending but they can't keep this up surely.
20'
KORPELA TWICE PUNCHES TO SAFETY
Dangerous centres from Monzul's corner and a follow up into the box threaten Finland but their keeper just manages to clear the danger.
18'
GARCIA THREATENING DOWN THE RIGHT FLANK
Her cross is deflected behind for a corner.
16'
A DECISION FOR THE REFEREE TO MAKE THERE
Sallstrom looked to be brought down behind the Spanish defence but the referee said there was no foul.
12'
ENGMAN SHOOTS AT GOAL
From a similar angle to Sallstrom's strike but she skews her effort just wide of the far post.
10'
CALDENTEY AGAIN AROUND BACK OF FINLAND DEFENCE
But her pull back does not find a team-mate.
6'
SPAIN GO CLOSE!
They've had all the play since the goal and Caldentey put a low ball across the six-yard box but no one was there to slot it home.
1'
GOAL FOR FINLAND!
Sallstrom finds herself through on goal with under a minute on the clock and she squeezes an effort past the Spanish keeper and just inside the near post.
1'
SPAIN GET THE GAME UNDERWAY
16:55
TEAMS ENTERING THE ARENA NOW
The action is set to get underway.
16:45
SIX FROM BARCELONA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL SQUAD IN SPAIN XI
Barca failed to regain their Champions League crown in May but six of their squad that night start for Spain in Milton Keynes. Panos, Paredes, Leon, Ouhabi, Guijarro and Caldentey.
The absence of Putellas and Hermoso due to injury are a big, big losses though.
16:35
FINLAND LOOKING TO REPEAT IBERIAN SUCCESS
The Finns qualified at the top of Group E thanks to a 1-0 home win over Portugal with a goal through veteran markswomen Linda Sallstrom who managed 10 in qualifying. That game was played in -7 degrees in Helsinki though. Very different conditions at Stadium MK this evening.
16:25
GROUP B GETS UNDERWAY
One of the most competitive groups in the tournament. Germany and Denmark meet in what should be a fantastic contest later, but this is a match Spain should win given their status as joint favourites for the tournament.
16:15
FINLAND'S SIDE LOOKING TO UPSET SPAIN
Korpela, Hyyrynen, Westerlund, Pikkujamsa, Koivisto, Oling, Summanen, Alanen, Engman, Franssi, Sallstrom.
16:10
HOW SPAIN ARE LINING UP