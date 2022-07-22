Sweden V Belgium LIVE : Olympic silver medallists come up against Belgium in quarter-final clash
Euro / Quarter-final
Leigh Sports Village / 22.07.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
45+1'
HALFTIME: SWEDEN 0-0 BELGIUM
There's the whistle after a minute of added time. We are goalless in Leigh after the first half.
45'
HAVE BELGIUM DEFENDED WELL?
If I were being generous, I'd say Belgium have done a good job in defence in this first half, but in truth, I just don't think Sweden have shown the quality we might expect from them.
43'
THE WEATHER REFLECTING THE MOOD IN LEIGH?
It is absolutely chucking it down in Leigh. As matches go, this tournament, this has not been a classic, it must be said. Neither team look particularly urgent, they certainly don't look ruthless - Belgium look positively dozy, to be honest.
37'
I FANCY ENGLAND'S CHANCES
OK, I'm a bit biased, but this is a far cry from England's 2-1 victory over Spain, on Tuesday. I have to say, I do not feel too worried for England, watching this match.
32'
OK, THAT WAS BETTER
A decent strike by Vanhaevermaet, who fizzes the ball just wide of the net. A good amount of power on that ball.
29'
BELGIUM LACKING TEETH
The Belgian side are not presenting much in the way of problems for Sweden, thus far. They're struggling to get on the ball in the first place, and when they do, there is a real lack of precision to their passing. They'll need to do better than this.
26'
WAIT FOR IT... VAR GETS INVOLVED
VAR checks to see if Blackstenius was in fact offside, and indeed she was - the goal is disallowed.
25'
GOAL! BLACKSTENIUS PUTS SWEDEN AHEAD!
A great counter attack by Sweden sees Blackstenius races in front of the back line and taps the ball past the keeper.
22'
CORNER FOR SWEDEN
Sweden have another corner, the ball finds its way to Bjorn who gets her head to it. It's way over the bar.
18'
GREAT PLAY FROM ASLLANI
She flicks the ball past the Belgian defence and runs onto it - a great play. More like this, please.
16'
YELLOW CARD FOR BIESMANS
Fair play, she basically dragged her opponent down onto the floor by the scruff of her neck.
14'
EVRARD EARNS HER KEEP
A couple of scrappy attempts by Sweden there, after Evrard fails to clear the initial shot. It's not pretty, but she eventually jumps on the ball and puts the threat to bed.
11'
ANGELDAHL IS NOT GIVING UP!
Her third or fourth shot, admittedly way off target, but 10 out of 10 for trying.
9'
SOME PRESSURE NOW FOR BELGIUM
They've bagged a corner but it is squandered. There's not much quality in the final third for these guys, but the match is young.
6'
CHANCE FOR SWEDEN!
Angeldahl strikes hard in front of the goal, by Evrard saves. The Swede follows up with a strike on the corner that finds it's way to her - it's a mile wide.
3'
PLUCKY BY MINNAERT
A good interception there by Minnaert who gets into Sweden's final third for the first time in just the second minute. Eriksson sees her off quickly.
1'
THE WHISTLE BLOWS!
We're underway at Leigh Sports Village.
19:57
ARE YOU SURE ABOUT THAT?
I'm not sure I agree with this analysis - Sweden are major contenders in this tournament.
'A little bit!' - Sweden fans thinks team are underrated ahead of Belgium clash
19:55
BELGIUM CAN TAKE THE PRESSURE
One thing going in Belgium’s favour is that they’ve already dealt with extreme pressure in this tournament, during their must-win match against Italy. For Sweden, getting this far in the tournament will have seemed like a bit of a shoe-in.
19:50
WHAT HAPPENED IN THE GROUP STAGE?
Sweden topped their group on goal difference, equal on points with Netherlands with seven points. Belgium enter the knockout stages finishing their group in second place with just four points.