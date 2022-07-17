Switzerland v Netherlands live updates - latest Euro 2022 score as Group C reaches conclusion
Euro / Matchday 3
Bramall Lane / 17.07.2022
16:53
TEAMS IN TUNNELS
We're nearly ready to go here, and there's a popping atmosphere in Sheffield.
16:49
TEN MINUTES TO GO
We'll keep you fully up to speed with goings on elsewhere in the group tonight, and you can follow Sweden versus Portugal elsewhere on the Eurosport site. There's also a report here on the upcoming quarter-final between England and Spain, and the Spanish really fancy their chances in this one.
16:44
POTENTIAL QUARTER-FINALS
The Dutch will be after a comfortable win here tonight, and bettering Sweden's result in order to top the group. France have already won Group D, and will be a tough assignment for whoever gets out of this group in second place.
16:39
NETHERLANDS SO FAR
The defending champions have been involved a couple of entertaining matches to date. The most recent of those was on Wednesday, where Danielle van de Donk’s spectacular piledriver settled things with Portugal.
16:34
SWITZERLAND SO FAR
There’s a lot for Switzerland to do here tonight, but they’ve been right in both of their games so far. They had a two-goal lead against Portugal and lost it, before shipping a late winner to Sweden four days ago.
16:29
THE FUTURE IS ORANJE
This is glorious - the Dutch fans here, absolutely having it on a baking day in Sheffield.
16:24
CH-CH-CHANGES
For Switzerland it's as you were, they retain the same starting eleven that played against Sweden. The Dutch make two changes; their Premier League players Aniek Nouwen and Jackie Groenen are fit to play again, and come in to the team in place of for Marisa Olislagers and Damaris Egurrola.
16:19
LEEUWINNEN
As for the Dutch:
16:14
LA NATI
Here's how the Swiss line up tonight:
16:09
GOOD EVENING!
Welcome to live coverage of Switzerland versus the Netherlands from Euro 2022, as Group C reaches its conclusion.
We could be in for a nervous evening here in Sheffield, and also over in Leigh where Sweden take on Portugal. All four remaining teams in Group C can still qualify, it’s proper transistor-radios-welded-to-ears-in-the-stands stuff; or, let’s face it, the fans incessantly scrolling through Twitter despite something more interesting taking place in front of them as per.
Eyes down for it then, we’ll have the team news from Bramall Lane for you shortly. While that’s coming in, treat yourself to a read of James Hilsum’s excellent piece that covers the myriad of permutations in final round of matches in Group C. We really don’t want anyone taxing themselves in this heat, but this is degree level stuff right here.