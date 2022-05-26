Lucy Bronze is heading for “pastures new” following confirmation the England international would not be signing a new deal with Manchester City.

The 30-year-old full-back rejoined City for a second spell at the club in 2020, but it was confirmed on Thursday that her deal would not be extended.

In a statement, City said : “The full-back is now set for pastures new, however, after her current deal ends on 30 June.

“Manchester City would like to express their gratitude and thanks to Lucy for her contributions during her two spells at the club and wish her all the best for the future.”

Bronze is widely regarded as one of the finest to play the game, having won the Champions League on three occasions with Lyon - as well as the FA Cup and League Cup with City and the SheBelieves Cup with England.

There has been no word from Bronze on her next move, but recent reports suggested she was considering a transfer to the NWSL in America.

Bronze spent time in America playing for the North Carolina Tar Heels while studying at the University of North Carolina.

The Telegraph suggests she has set her sights on a return to America, with a preference being for the West Coast.

One potential stumbling block is the NWSL season is already underway, and with Bronze committed to England for Euro 2022 - it would be well into August before she could link up with any club.

Bronze is not the only playing heading out of City, with Georgia Stanway joining Bayern Munich and Caroline Weir reported to be on the brink of a move to Real Madrid.

