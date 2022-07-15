England charged into the knock-out rounds of Euro 2022 with a 5-0 win over a robust Northern Ireland at St Mary’s.

As anticipated, the Lionesses dominated possession from kick-off but Northern Ireland were fearless and dogged in sticking to their gameplan.

The first chance came for the Green and White Army after just two minutes via a quick break.

England were awarded a penalty for handball after six minutes but a lengthy VAR review rightly overturned the decision.

Beth Mead, Ellen White, and Georgia Stanway each spurned good chances but Northern Irish goalkeeper Jacqueline Burns was commanding her box with impressive intensity.

After 40 minutes, Fran Kirby broke the deadlock with a brilliant strike. After an incisive England move broke down on the edge of the box, Kirby just looked up and pinged it into the top corner.

Right before half-time, Beth Mead doubled England’s lead via a slight deflection.

A half-time triple sub injected more energy for the Lionesses, but did rule out the possibility of Ellen White breaking Wayne Rooney’s England goal scoring record.

The changes immediately paid off for England as Mead played a slick wall pass off Ella Toone before whipping a cross in to Alessia Russo who headed home the Lionesses’ third goal with her first touch after being subbed on.

Four minutes later, it was four for England.

Russo received a smart through ball from Toone on the spin, before slamming her finish well beyond Burns.

As if England needed any help, their fifth goal came via Northern Ireland defender Kelsie Burrows. Burrows tried to hook Mead’s dangerous cross away from danger but instead deflected it up and over Burns to make it 5-0 England.

Talking point - Are England Favourites?

After blowing Norway away in their previous match, England looked a little off-colour early at Saint Mary’s. However, the fact that they quickly righted the ship and eventually routed a dogged, defensive side suggests they have that special quality of champions. Tournament football can’t always be pretty, although admittedly much of England’s football against Northern Ireland was quite attractive.

The strength in depth shown by the immediately effective triple sub also shows the wealth of options available to England in this tournament.

Player of the Match - Fran Kirby

While Northern Irish keeper Burns was excellent, particularly in the first half, you can’t give a goalkeeper who has conceded five goals the player of the match. Instead, it has to be Fran Kirby.

With England running out of fizz and the scores level in the first half, Kirby scored a brilliant goal that her team really needed.

Throughout the match, the Chelsea veteran was dropping off to find space, moving the ball along and keeping things ticking over.

Plenty of players provided pace and willing running but Kirby gave the Lionesses control and thoughtfulness in possession.

She looked to play clever wall-passes with her fellow forwards, and floated in dangerous, unselfish passes.

Player ratings

England: Earps 6, Bronze 7, Daly 6, Walsh 7, Bright 6, Mead 8, Williamson 6, White 7, Stanway 7, Hemp 6, Kirby 8.

Subs: Greenwood 7, Carter 6, Kelly 5, Toone 7, Russo 8.

N. Ireland: Burns 7, McKenna 6, McFadden 6, Nelson 7, Vance 6, Rafferty 5, Holloway 7, Callaghan 6, Furness 6, McGuiness 5, Wade 5.

Subs: Hutton N/A, Burrows 5, Caldwell N/A, Wilson N/A, Magee 6.

Match highlights

8’ - NO PENALTY: VAR overturns the pen awarded to England, and an indirect free-kick is awarded to Northern Ireland who launch it long.

16’ - HOW HAVE ENGLAND NOT SCORED? Georgia Stanway's corner falls to Beth Mead, but England's No. 7 fires over.

40’ - GOAL FOR ENGLAND (1-0): Fran Kirby lifts England with a brilliant strike.

44’ - GOAL FOR ENGLAND (2-0): Beth Mead doubles England’s lead via a low, deflected shot.

48’- GOAL FOR ENGLAND (3-0): Alessia Russo heads home Burns’ cross just minutes after entering as a sub.

53’- GOAL FOR ENGLAND (4-0): Russo doubles up. Ella Toone’s through ball finds Russo on the spin. The Manchester United forward straightens before slamming home.

76’ GOAL FOR ENGLAND (5-0): Dreadfully unlucky for Kelsie Burrows who looks to cut out the cross from Beth Mead and deflects it up and over Burns for 5-0.

Rachel Furness of Northern Ireland acknowledges the fans with teammates following the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 group A match between Northern Ireland and England at St Mary's Stadium on July 15, 2022 in Southampton, England. Image credit: Getty Images

Key stats

England: 27 attempts to 3. The Lionesses were expected to dominate this match but the comprehensive nature of their victory, and the ruthlessness with which they pursued it, augur well for their hopes of winning this tournament. Even at 5-0, they continued to pour forward in search of more goals, but still defended with intensity to keep Northern Ireland at bay.

Northern Ireland: 28 clearances to 2. The Nothern Irish defensive desperation began early and continued as a key feature throughout the match. England’s superior class was always evident, but the unfancied Northern Irish never gave up and produced some solid defending at times. Ultimately, it’s hard to compete in a match without forcing your opposition to make more than a couple of clearances.

