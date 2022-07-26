Sarina Wiegman praised her side’s resilience after England cruised into the Euro 2022 final with a 4-0 win over Sweden

England raced to victory in the second half to stun the No. 2 ranked side in the world, and will face Germany or France in Sunday’s final.

However, the match started off as a close contest, with Sweden almost breaking the deadlock inside a minute before hitting the bar with a header.

But after Beth Mead’s sixth goal of the tournament got England going, three goals after the break –a stunner from Alessia Russo sandwiched between Lucy Bronze and Fran Kirby strikes – put the game to bed.

Now Wiegman is preparing for a second consecutive Women’s Championships final, four years after steering the Netherlands to victory.

"I think they have shown a couple of times they are very resilient. We didn’t start well, we had a hard time. We found a way,” Wiegman said afterwards.

“The players in the game found a way to get out of their pressure. I’m so incredibly proud of them."

England remain unbeaten under Wiegman, stretching their run under the head coach to 19 games without defeat.

The Lionesses have conceded just once all tournament, scoring 20 times.

Former England defender Alex Scott said on BBC afterwards: “Is this real? Someone pinch me. England were frustrated in the opener, they blew away Norway, they were on the ropes against Spain and today England found a way back into the game and brushed Sweden aside.

“We’re off to Wembley. Come on. Every single game you’ve had different players step up. People questioned Rachel Daly, a big performance. Leah Williamson and Millie Bright were rock solid. Great performances from different individuals every game.

“The amount of investment that has gone into the women’s game. This team to get to Wembley is special, they deserve every accolade.”

