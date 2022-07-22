David James has admitted that the possibility of England playing Germany in the final of Euro 2022 is 'something to be worried about'.

Should the two advance in their respective semi-finals they will face off in the final.

And while former England men's goalkeeper David James believed the Lionesses would prevail, he admitted Germany will worry England.

“Of course, we're talking about the best teams in Europe, So everyone has to be a threat," he told Eurosport.

“Austria had some great opportunities, but Germany's game plan from Austria's goal kicks obviously paid dividends with the second goal, but just generally cause those problems.

“If the final were to be England and Germany then that's something England will be worried about.

“We wouldn't want it to be too easy. I still think England win, but yeah, I think what I've seen from the Euros so far has been exceptional.

Nine million Brits tuned in to watch England's quarter-final against Spain live and on streaming services.

The tournament has seen record crowds for women's football and England have rallied the nation behind them.

And James was full of praise for Euro 2022 and the excitement it had generated.

“A great advert for the women's game and long may it continue," he added.

