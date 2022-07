Football

‘Super proud!’ – Beth Mead’s father backs England forward to grab Euro 2022 semi-final goal against Sweden

Beth Mead’s father spoke to Yara El-Shaboury ahead of England’s Euro 2022 semi-final against Sweden. He is backing an England win, and Mead – alongside Ellen White to grab the goals in a predicted 2-0 win.

00:00:21, 9 minutes ago