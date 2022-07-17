Kosovare Asllani sparkled as Sweden thumped Portugal 5-0 at the Leigh Sports Village to finish top of Group C and book their place in the Euro 2022 quarter-final.

Before kick-off Sweden needed just a point to guarantee their place in the knockout stages of the competition, but were looking to better the Netherlands’ result against Switzerland to top the group and avoid the prospect of facing France in the next round.

Sweden, who are the highest ranked side in the competition, were relentless from the kick off and went in at the break three goals up via a Filippa Angeldal double and a Carole Costa own goal.

Asllani added a fourth from the penalty spot at the start of the second half while Stina Blackstenius thought she had made it 5-0 just minutes later, but her headed goal was ruled out by VAR for offside.

Sweden did get a fifth, though, in added time through Blackstenius, who weaved onto her right foot and fired into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Sweden’s emphatic victory alongside the Netherlands’ 4-1 win at Switzerland sees Peter Gerhardsson side top Group C and reach the quarter-final of the European Championships for 11th time in succession.

Meanwhile Portugal, who were only announced as Russia’s replacement in the competition in May, finish bottom of their group.

