Sweden - Belgium

Euro / Quarter-final
Leigh Sports Village / 22.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sweden-2/teamcenter.shtml
Sweden
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/belgium-w-1/teamcenter.shtml
Belgium
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

Sweden

Belgium

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Euro 2022

'Unreal' - Stanway the star as England reach semis

12 hours ago

Euro 2022

Stanway screamer in extra-time sends England into semi-finals

12 hours ago

Related matches

Germany
-
-
Austria
20:00
France
-
-
Netherlands
23/07

Follow the Euro 2022 live Football match between Sweden and Belgium with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 22 July 2022.

Catch the latest Sweden and Belgium news and find up to date Euro 2022 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.