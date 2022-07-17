Netherlands secured a tense late 4-1 victory over Switzerland in Sheffield to advance to the Euro 2022 quarter-finals.
The Swiss had the better of the early stages of the first half, with Sandy Maendly forcing a good save from Daphne van Domselaar.
Ad
Netherlands then thought they had a penalty a few minutes later before it was overturned after a VAR review.
Euro 2022
Van de Donk grabs winner as Netherlands earn win over Portugal
Straight after half-time the Dutch took the lead as Ana Crnogorcevic diverted a header into her own net. Switzerland responded immediately, with Ramona Bachmann creating the chance for Geraldine Reuteler to equalise.
The Swiss pushed for the goal they needed but were caught out in the last ten minutes as two goals from Romee Leuchter and a close range finish from Victoria Pelova settled the match.
With Sweden comprehensively beating Portugal to top the group, Netherlands will now face France in Rotherham on Saturday.
More to follow...
Euro 2022
Bennison nets stunner as Sweden put one foot in the knockouts
Euro 2022
Netherlands dealt fresh blow as Groenen tests positive for Covid-19
Share this article
Related Matches
Switzerland
1
4
Netherlands
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad