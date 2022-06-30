Ellen White is in contention for England’s final warm-up match against Switzerland tonight ahead of Euro 2022 after recovering from Covid-19.

White was unable to take part in the Lionesses’ 5-1 victory over the Netherlands at Elland Road last week after testing positive for Covid-19 and was subsequently sent home.

She has since been able to rejoin the team and has made the trip to Zurich.

Thursday night's match against the Swiss will be the third and last warm-up game the team will play before heading to Manchester where they will open the 2022 Euros against Austria at Old Trafford.

Sarina Wiegman confirmed that England’s 50-goal record scorer is back in training, saying in the pre-match press conference: "She's good. It took a while, so we're glad she's back, she's very happy too.

"She'll start on the [training] pitch today and hopefully we can build her up again and get her ready for the Euros.

"Maybe one or two days she took it easy, and then she could train by herself, she got a programme. She's in shape."

However, because of the few days she’s had off, it is still uncertain whether White, who at full fitness is a guaranteed starter for England, will lead the line against Switzerland.

Wiegman said: "I don't know yet. Let's first start and see how she is on the training pitch and start up. She hasn't been in training for a week now, so we don't take any risks."

Despite testing negative for Covid-19, Weigman confirmed that Lucy Bronze was sent home from training due to illness.

"Lucy doesn't feel too well... hopefully she'll recover quickly. It's not Covid, because we did some testing and she's negative."

Some may see travelling away for a warm-up game so close to the tournament’s start date as unnecessary, but Weigman only sees it as a positive.

She added: "I think in this situation we're in, we've been at St George's Park for a while, very good pitch, we were treated very well, but then it's good to get in another environment, come here, get some freshness, have a good game and then come back and get really ready and into the atmosphere of the Euros.

"I think we're in a very good place, and we just have to show good football and do our best. We know we can make an impact in England, we can give England's football a big boost, and that is what we really want to do."

